Bipasha Basu’s Red And Silver Attire At LFW 2018 Draws Inspiration From Tagore’s Timeless Drama

Bipasha Basu also stunned us as the showstopper on the day four of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018. The actress scorched the ramp for the label Ruceru and looked glamorous and ravishing as ever. Her attire of the day came from the collection, 'Chitrangada', which was inspired by the legendary poet Rabindranath Tagore's timeless Bengali dance drama.

Bipasha's attire was dramatic and very contemporary. The dusky beauty looked unapologetically sexy and had the mercury soaring to quite a great extent. She wore a radiant red-hued bra that was enhanced by sinuous knots and fine applique work.

She teamed her bra with a long structured skirt that was highlighted by a softer yet equally glam hue. Her A-line skirt was dipped in silver colour and it had metallic ruffles and a brownish tinge to it, which gave her skirt an interesting dimension. Also, what made her showstopper look stand out today was the floor-length cape, which covered her back but left the front portion of her attire exposed.

Like her bra, her cape was also red in colour and it gave her attire a warmer touch. It was an elaborate cape and was characterised by the sequins of the same hue.

Her makeup look was light but accentuated cheekbones truly notched up her theatrical avatar and the meticulous placement of dainty jasmine flowers gave her fierce avatar a bit of vulnerable touch. Bipasha's middle-parted hairdo rounded off her look.

So, how did you all find Bipasha Basu's showstopper look? Let us know in the comment section.