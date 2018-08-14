Bipasha Basu's Ethnic Number Is A Harmonious Mix Of Two Contrasting Patterns

Bipasha Basu's fashion has always been strong and classy. The actress just gave us traditional outfit goals and made us go swooning all over her in this SVA by Sonam & Paras Modi ensemble. It was a resplendent attire, which celebrated Indian heritage and colours. However, the hues incorporated in her ethnic outfit rather spoke about contemporary India.

We thought her lehenga looked sophisticated and deceptively simple. Also, we were impressed by the harmonious mix of two contrasting patterns on her lehenga. It was an eye-catching attire and totally inspired us to go festive. So, the blouse of her outfit was full-sleeved and featured sharp V-neck. The pink-coloured blouse was pretty structured and adorned with miniature golden patterns.

However, not just the blouse, her A-length pleated skirt too matched the blouse in terms of hue and pattern used. What stepped up her humble lehenga was her dupatta. Bipasha's dupatta was draped like a sari pallu in a Gujarati style. It totally contrasted her entire attire but still didn't steal the thunder.

Her dupatta was dipped in the ivory shade and accentuated by baby pink floral prints. The golden border also notched up her ensemble and defined her lightweight dupatta.

Bipasha wore complementing ethnic jhumkis by Azotiique by Varun Raheja and her makeup was dewy. She wore a bold lip shade and smoky eyes completed her stunning avatar. The diva rounded off her look with a bun that gave her look a romantic touch.

So, we loved Bipasha's traditional outfit of the day. What about you?