Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Bipasha Basu's Bohemian Look Is What You Need To Try Out Right Now

By Devika
Bipasha Basu fashion

The very hot Bipasha Basu is these days vacationing in England with her hubby Karan Singh Grover and her family. And well, she gave us a travel wear goal. The dusky beauty stunned us all as she donned a bohemian look in a colonial place and made it work.

She was making fashionable splashes at Stonehenge and looked extremely relaxed and cheerful with her loved ones. The leggy lass took to Instagram to post many pictures and made us want to travel too on our working day.

Bipasha Basu Karan Singh Grover

With her vibrant attire, Bipasha brought liveliness to this serious place, which was marked by lush greenery and, of course, pre-historic rough-cut stones in the backdrop. She wore such a sexy outfit that our jaws dropped and well she must have definitely shot up the mercury levels in England. The actress wore a hot black noodle-strapped sheer black top and paired it with black-hot shorts.

But we loved her floral-inspired coat more as it was what enhanced the outfit. Her kaftan-sleeved overcoat was adorned with red and yellow bright floral embroidery. It was a loose-fitting shrug that had a Kashmiri touch and tassles at the end, which made it look very hippy.

Bipasha Basu Instagram

Bipasha accessorised her look with tribal bangles, a sleek pendant, round-framed rimmed aviators, and, of course, the bright red Prada purse that was so drool-worthy.

Her makeup was highlighted by a bright red lip shade and her side-swept brown tresses were to-die-for.

So, how did you find Bipasha Basu's bohemian avatar?

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue