5 Times When Bipasha Basu Set The Ramp Ablaze And Left Us Speechless With Her Fashion

When Bipasha Basu Walked At LFW SR 2020 A month before the lockdown, Bipasha Basu walked the ramp with her husband, Karan Singh Grover at Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort (LFW SR2020). The couple graced the ramp for designer Sanjukta Dutta and they looked absolutely stunning together. Bipasha wore a black-hued mekhela chador, which was accentuated by gold-toned brocade motifs and threadwork. She accessorised her look with statement earrings. The big black bindi and the makeup highlighted by pink lip shade upped her look. The middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar. Karan Singh Grover wore a kurta and dhoti pants. His kurta was overlapping and featured gold motifs. With his black-hued kurta set, the actor twinned with his wife.

When Bipasha Basu Walked At LFW WF2018 Bipasha Basu walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2018 (LFW WF2018). This time, she wore separates, which came from the collection, ‘Chitrangda' from the label, Ruceru. Her attire was red and silver-hued, and it was a bold number. Bipasha Basu pulled of her ensemble effortlessly. Her ensemble consisted of a red blouse that featured knotted strapped details. It was an embellished blouse that she paired it with a flared silver skirt with shiny accents. The slightly ruffled red cape added to the dramatic effect. Apart from her attire, we also liked the jasmine flowers pinned on her bun. The makeup was nude-toned and that completed her showstopper avatar.

When Bipasha Basu Walked For Falguni Shane Peacock Bipasha Basu also set the ramp ablaze for Falguni Shane Peacock at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Kolkata. The diva looked ravishing in her floor-length gown, which was full-sleeved with sheer-toned sleeves. It was an embellished figure-hugging gown that featured jewelled accents and feathery accents at the hem. The gown seemed silver-hued and Bipasha accessorised her look with stunning earrings. The makeup was highlighted by wine red lip shade and the side-swept copper tresses rounded out her avatar.

When Bipasha Basu Walked At BTFW 2017 Bipasha Basu also slayed it in style at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2017. The diva looked absolutely amazing in an outfit that was designed by Rocky Star. Her ensemble was bold and asymmetrical and could have intimidated even the seasoned fashionistas. It was a black-toned and patterned ensemble with a full-sleeved black-hued top that was accentuated by gold accents and the skirt was splashed in abstract patterns. The makeup was upped by deep pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and long curly tresses.