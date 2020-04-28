Just In
- 5 min ago COVID-19: Home Isolation Guidelines For Coronavirus Patients
-
- 1 hr ago Ramadan 2020: A List Of Things To Do And Avoid During Fasts In The Holy Month
- 3 hrs ago Ramadan 2020: Hina Khan Radiates Festive Vibes In Her Summery Yellow Sharara
- 4 hrs ago 10 Things That Can Stop You From Achieving Your Goals
Don't Miss
- Movies UNKNOWN INCIDENT: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan SCREAMED At A Journo For Recording Aaradhya's Videos!
- Sports NBA 2K League to tip off 2020 season with remote gameplay from May 5; full schedule, where to watch
- Finance These 4 Sectors Contributed The Most In Stock Markets M-Cap Erosion In 2 Months
- Automobiles New 2020 Datsun Redi-GO Hatchback Teaser Released: India Launch Expected Post Lockdown
- News India will be able to produce antibody test kits by May, says Dr Harsh Vardhan
- Technology WhatsApp Limiting Message Forwarding Curbs 70 Percent Fake News Spread
- Education WHO Launches 'Hand Hygiene' Online Course For Free
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Mizoram In April
5 Times When Bipasha Basu Set The Ramp Ablaze And Left Us Speechless With Her Fashion
Bipasha Basu has always amazed us as a showstopper. She has been gracing the ramp for a long time and it is always a treat to watch her sashaying the ramp in her outfits. Be it a lehenga or an asymmetrical dress, Bipasha Basu can rock any outfit on the ramp. These days, during quarantine, the actress has been preparing besan ladoos for her 4th wedding anniversary, and meanwhile, we shall talk about her five sizzling ramp moments.
When Bipasha Basu Walked At LFW SR 2020
A month before the lockdown, Bipasha Basu walked the ramp with her husband, Karan Singh Grover at Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort (LFW SR2020). The couple graced the ramp for designer Sanjukta Dutta and they looked absolutely stunning together. Bipasha wore a black-hued mekhela chador, which was accentuated by gold-toned brocade motifs and threadwork. She accessorised her look with statement earrings. The big black bindi and the makeup highlighted by pink lip shade upped her look. The middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar. Karan Singh Grover wore a kurta and dhoti pants. His kurta was overlapping and featured gold motifs. With his black-hued kurta set, the actor twinned with his wife.
When Bipasha Basu Walked At LFW WF2018
Bipasha Basu walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2018 (LFW WF2018). This time, she wore separates, which came from the collection, ‘Chitrangda' from the label, Ruceru. Her attire was red and silver-hued, and it was a bold number. Bipasha Basu pulled of her ensemble effortlessly. Her ensemble consisted of a red blouse that featured knotted strapped details. It was an embellished blouse that she paired it with a flared silver skirt with shiny accents. The slightly ruffled red cape added to the dramatic effect. Apart from her attire, we also liked the jasmine flowers pinned on her bun. The makeup was nude-toned and that completed her showstopper avatar.
When Bipasha Basu Walked For Falguni Shane Peacock
Bipasha Basu also set the ramp ablaze for Falguni Shane Peacock at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Kolkata. The diva looked ravishing in her floor-length gown, which was full-sleeved with sheer-toned sleeves. It was an embellished figure-hugging gown that featured jewelled accents and feathery accents at the hem. The gown seemed silver-hued and Bipasha accessorised her look with stunning earrings. The makeup was highlighted by wine red lip shade and the side-swept copper tresses rounded out her avatar.
When Bipasha Basu Walked At BTFW 2017
Bipasha Basu also slayed it in style at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2017. The diva looked absolutely amazing in an outfit that was designed by Rocky Star. Her ensemble was bold and asymmetrical and could have intimidated even the seasoned fashionistas. It was a black-toned and patterned ensemble with a full-sleeved black-hued top that was accentuated by gold accents and the skirt was splashed in abstract patterns. The makeup was upped by deep pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and long curly tresses.
When Bipasha Basu Walked For Archana Kochhar
Bipasha Basu was a vision to behold as she walked the ramp for Archana Kochhar. She wore a yellowish-green saree in a contemporary style and gave us a cocktail wear saree goal. Her sari was stylishly draped and featured ruffles. The border of her pallu was also accentuated by black-toned embellishments and she also teamed her saree with a sleeveless black blouse. The diva spruced up her look with minimal jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by nude tones and the wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.
So, what do you think about Bipasha Basu's ramp modelling looks? Which one did you like the most? Let us know that.