Just In
- 44 min ago Pneumothorax (Collapsed Lung): Types, Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors And Treatments
-
- 1 hr ago International Nelson Mandela Day 2020: Quotes And Images That Will Inspire You
- 1 hr ago How To Use Vitamin E For Glowing Skin
- 2 hrs ago Vidya Balan Brings Out The Vibrant And Peppy Side Of Shakuntala Devi With Her Fashion In The Movie
Don't Miss
- Technology Sennheiser Momentum 3 ANC Wireless Headphones: Unbeatable Performance
- Automobiles Ola Adds New Safety Zones By Converting Fumigations Centres: Here Are All Details
- Movies Alisha Abdullah Slams News Website For Spreading Wrong Information About Her And Thala Ajith
- Finance Health Insurance Covers COVID-19 Treatment At ‘Make-Shift' Hospitals: IRDAI
- News Raj HC tells Speaker not to act against Pilot, rebels until Tuesday
- Sports Wrong comparison: Aakash Chopra differs with Gautam Gambhir's opinion about MS Dhoni's legacy as India captain
- Travel 10 Incredible Places To Visit In Maharashtra In July
- Education USA To Withdraw Student Visas If Classes Move Fully Online
On 5 Years Of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 6 Pretty Ethnic Suits From The Film
Directed by Kabir Khan, Salman Khan, Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released on 17 July 2015. The film was a super hit and is currently the third highest grossing Indian film and second highest grossing Bollywood film. The film's script really touched the hearts of the audience. Though the story was all about Salman and Harshaali but even in the supporting role, Kareena did a fab job and grabbed all the attention with her gorgeous looks. Throughout the film, the actress was seen sporting different pretty ethnic suits. As Bajrangi Bhaijaan clocks 5 years today, let us take a look at the 6 most beau-tiful suits sported by Kareena Kapoor in the film.
Kareena Kapoor In A Red Suit
In the song Tu Chahiye, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen sporting a beautiful red suit sitting on a bicycle with Salman Khan. Her suit consisted of a quarter-sleeved Chinese-collar red kurti, which was accentuated by intricate white-hued prints. The actress teamed her kurti with cream churidar bottoms and completed her look with a pair of juttis. She accessorised her look with silver-toned drop earrings and spruced up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheek-bones, and red lip shade. Kareena Kapoor tied her mid-parted tresses into a braided tail.
Kareena Kapoor In A Blue Suit
Kareena Kapoor Khan sported a full-sleeved long plain blue ensemble, which was accentuated by printed pink extended sleeves. The actress draped a matching dupatta around her neck that featured multi-hued floral patterns. She upped her look with silver-toned earrings and tied her side-braided tresses into a braided tail.
Kareena Kapoor In A Light Green Suit
In the song Aaj Ki Party, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen dressed in a quarter-sleeved round-collar beautiful light green kurti. Her kurti was accentuated by silver and golden embellished patterns and she teamed her kurti with red bottoms. The diva draped a pretty heavy embellished golden dupatta and completed her look with a pair of juttis. Kareena Kapoor notched up her look with gold-toned ethnic earrings and bangles. She left her side-parted layered tresses loose and elevated her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.
Kareena Kapoor In A Red Printed Suit
Kareena Kapoor donned another red suit in the film, which was equally beautiful. Her suit featured intricate prints and floral patterns on the border. She draped a pretty shawl that upped her look Her shawl featured multi-hued intricate prints and stripes. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of metallic earrings and bracelet. She pulled back her tresses into a French braid and enhanced her look with a red teeka, filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and pink lip shade.
Kareena Kapoor In A Bluish-Yellow Printed Suit
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a lovely suit, which was accentuated by intricate blue and yellow prints. She completed her look with a dark-hued dupatta that she draped around her neck. Her dupatta featured multi-hued accents. The silver-toned round hoops upped her look while filled brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, pink cheekbones, pink lip shade rounded out her look. The actress tied her mid-parted tresses into a hairdo.
Kareena Kapoor In A Black Suit
Kareena Kapoor exuded elegant vibes in a full-sleeved round-collar black kurti, which was accentuated by silver buttons on the bodice and red-hued printed extended sleeves. The diva draped a lovely red and white striped stole around her neck and notched up her look with silver-toned jhumkis. Kareena Kapoor pulled back her braided tresses into a neat hairdo and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and red lip shade.
We really liked these ethnic suits of Kareena Kapoor Khan, especially her dupattas were worth-investing in. What do you think about her outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.