    On 5 Years Of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 6 Pretty Ethnic Suits From The Film

    By
    |

    Directed by Kabir Khan, Salman Khan, Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released on 17 July 2015. The film was a super hit and is currently the third highest grossing Indian film and second highest grossing Bollywood film. The film's script really touched the hearts of the audience. Though the story was all about Salman and Harshaali but even in the supporting role, Kareena did a fab job and grabbed all the attention with her gorgeous looks. Throughout the film, the actress was seen sporting different pretty ethnic suits. As Bajrangi Bhaijaan clocks 5 years today, let us take a look at the 6 most beau-tiful suits sported by Kareena Kapoor in the film.

    Array

    Kareena Kapoor In A Red Suit

    In the song Tu Chahiye, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen sporting a beautiful red suit sitting on a bicycle with Salman Khan. Her suit consisted of a quarter-sleeved Chinese-collar red kurti, which was accentuated by intricate white-hued prints. The actress teamed her kurti with cream churidar bottoms and completed her look with a pair of juttis. She accessorised her look with silver-toned drop earrings and spruced up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheek-bones, and red lip shade. Kareena Kapoor tied her mid-parted tresses into a braided tail.

    Array

    Kareena Kapoor In A Blue Suit

    Kareena Kapoor Khan sported a full-sleeved long plain blue ensemble, which was accentuated by printed pink extended sleeves. The actress draped a matching dupatta around her neck that featured multi-hued floral patterns. She upped her look with silver-toned earrings and tied her side-braided tresses into a braided tail.

    Array

    Kareena Kapoor In A Light Green Suit

    In the song Aaj Ki Party, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen dressed in a quarter-sleeved round-collar beautiful light green kurti. Her kurti was accentuated by silver and golden embellished patterns and she teamed her kurti with red bottoms. The diva draped a pretty heavy embellished golden dupatta and completed her look with a pair of juttis. Kareena Kapoor notched up her look with gold-toned ethnic earrings and bangles. She left her side-parted layered tresses loose and elevated her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

    Array

    Kareena Kapoor In A Red Printed Suit

    Kareena Kapoor donned another red suit in the film, which was equally beautiful. Her suit featured intricate prints and floral patterns on the border. She draped a pretty shawl that upped her look Her shawl featured multi-hued intricate prints and stripes. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of metallic earrings and bracelet. She pulled back her tresses into a French braid and enhanced her look with a red teeka, filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and pink lip shade.

    Array

    Kareena Kapoor In A Bluish-Yellow Printed Suit

    Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a lovely suit, which was accentuated by intricate blue and yellow prints. She completed her look with a dark-hued dupatta that she draped around her neck. Her dupatta featured multi-hued accents. The silver-toned round hoops upped her look while filled brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, pink cheekbones, pink lip shade rounded out her look. The actress tied her mid-parted tresses into a hairdo.

    Array

    Kareena Kapoor In A Black Suit

    Kareena Kapoor exuded elegant vibes in a full-sleeved round-collar black kurti, which was accentuated by silver buttons on the bodice and red-hued printed extended sleeves. The diva draped a lovely red and white striped stole around her neck and notched up her look with silver-toned jhumkis. Kareena Kapoor pulled back her braided tresses into a neat hairdo and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and red lip shade.

    We really liked these ethnic suits of Kareena Kapoor Khan, especially her dupattas were worth-investing in. What do you think about her outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, July 17, 2020, 16:15 [IST]
