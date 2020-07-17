On 5 Years Of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 6 Pretty Ethnic Suits From The Film

Kareena Kapoor In A Red Suit In the song Tu Chahiye, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen sporting a beautiful red suit sitting on a bicycle with Salman Khan. Her suit consisted of a quarter-sleeved Chinese-collar red kurti, which was accentuated by intricate white-hued prints. The actress teamed her kurti with cream churidar bottoms and completed her look with a pair of juttis. She accessorised her look with silver-toned drop earrings and spruced up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheek-bones, and red lip shade. Kareena Kapoor tied her mid-parted tresses into a braided tail.

Kareena Kapoor In A Blue Suit Kareena Kapoor Khan sported a full-sleeved long plain blue ensemble, which was accentuated by printed pink extended sleeves. The actress draped a matching dupatta around her neck that featured multi-hued floral patterns. She upped her look with silver-toned earrings and tied her side-braided tresses into a braided tail.

Kareena Kapoor In A Light Green Suit In the song Aaj Ki Party, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen dressed in a quarter-sleeved round-collar beautiful light green kurti. Her kurti was accentuated by silver and golden embellished patterns and she teamed her kurti with red bottoms. The diva draped a pretty heavy embellished golden dupatta and completed her look with a pair of juttis. Kareena Kapoor notched up her look with gold-toned ethnic earrings and bangles. She left her side-parted layered tresses loose and elevated her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Kareena Kapoor In A Red Printed Suit Kareena Kapoor donned another red suit in the film, which was equally beautiful. Her suit featured intricate prints and floral patterns on the border. She draped a pretty shawl that upped her look Her shawl featured multi-hued intricate prints and stripes. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of metallic earrings and bracelet. She pulled back her tresses into a French braid and enhanced her look with a red teeka, filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and pink lip shade.

Kareena Kapoor In A Bluish-Yellow Printed Suit Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a lovely suit, which was accentuated by intricate blue and yellow prints. She completed her look with a dark-hued dupatta that she draped around her neck. Her dupatta featured multi-hued accents. The silver-toned round hoops upped her look while filled brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, pink cheekbones, pink lip shade rounded out her look. The actress tied her mid-parted tresses into a hairdo.