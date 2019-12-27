On Salman Khan’s Birthday, His Outfits In Andaz Apna Apna, Maine Pyar Kiya And Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 27 December 1965, Bollywood actor Salman Khan has always wowed with his magentic personality. Talking about his movies, apart from his acting prowess, the Dabangg 3 actor has also impressed us with his movie fashion. From Andaz Apna Apna to Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, the blockbuster Khan's sartorial choices in the films perfectly justified his roles.

As the Tiger of Bollywood turns a year older today, let us take a look at his movie fashion and decode it.

Salman Khan’s Fashion In Andaz Apna Apna In one of the scenes in his 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna, Salman Khan sported a half-sleeved yellow shirt, which featured intricate patterns in red and green hues. He donned a white tee with it and paired his shirt with green-hued pants while the black leather belt completed his look. Clean shave and long hair suited the actor very well. Salman Khan’s Fashion In Maine Pyar Kiya For one of the scenes in his 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya, Salman Khan donned a full-sleeved classic-collar open-front black leather jacket, which was enhanced by red and yellow funky prints. He wore a red buttoned-down shirt with it and completed his look with blue denim jeans. Stubble beard and his mid-parted hair rounded out his look. Salman Khan’s Fashion In Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Salman Khan pulled off many ethnic outfits with on-point jewellery in his 2015 film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. In one of the scenes, Salman Khan was seen dressed in a full-sleeved purple kurta, which was accentuated by intricate golden prints. He draped a yellow-hued dupatta around his neck to completed his avatar that featured subtle white round dots. In another scene, Salman looked impeccable in his royal ensemble. He donned a full-sleeved mandarin-collar earthy toned ensemble, which was intricately embroidered. He accessorised his look with heavy gold-toned neckpiece and multiple-layered white pearled detailed necklace. The golden turban and red tikka, added royal touch to his look.

We loved Salman Khan's movie fashion. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

Happy birthday Salman Khan!