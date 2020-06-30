On 20 Years of Refugee, Kareena Kapoor’s Salwar Kameez Look Decoded From Her Debut Movie Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Well, before we begin this story, we admit that Refugee introduced two star kids, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. However, both the actors have worked hard and achieved success over the years, and in today's time, they have made their own name in the industry. Refugee, directed by JP Dutta, was their debut film and the film went on to become a big hit. The film has completed 20 years and do you remember how much we admired Kareena Kapoor in the film. We were so taken with her beauty and her makeup-free looks in the movie. Those days, we hadn't quite achieved minimalism in makeup and Kareena Kapoor's freshness and minimalism was a welcome change on the screen.

The 2000 film, Refugee was also a treat to people interested in the costume aspect of the film. As far as Kareena's outfits are concerned in the film, they were simple but colourful. Sometimes, her jewellery was heavy but mostly she donned salwar kameezes in the film. One of her looks that we are going to decode today, on the completion of 20 years of Refugee, is her salwar kameez look from the poster.

So, in one of the poster looks of the film, Kareena Kapoor donned a blue and red patterned salwar suit that featured intricate patterns and vibrant designs boasting mirror-work and other motifs. She also draped a patterned red dupatta with her salwar suit that went well with her attire. Well, you can say that her attire was humble and best brought alive her character but it was by no means understated. So, it was a bit on the maximalist side and Kareena Kapoor Khan pulled it off gracefully.

She wore light jewellery and we could only spot earrings in the poster. The makeup was natural and fresh and the long tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Kareena Kapoor's attire and look? Let us know that.