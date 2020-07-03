11 Years Of Kambakkht Ishq: Kareena Kapoor's Party-Perfect Dresses From The Film! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar starrer Bollywood film Kambakkht Ishq was released on 3 July 2009. Both Kareena and Akshay gave fantastic performance in the film but we all will agree on the fact that Kareena literally took the limelight with her fashionable appearance throughout the film. Her playful moves in pink shimmering dress in the song Bebo took away many hearts and the track turned out to be everyone's favourite including Kareena Kapoor's.

As Kambakkht Ishq marks its 11 years today, let us take a look at the dresses flaunted by Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film that gave major party fashion goals.

Kareena Kapoor In A Black Dress In the film's title song Kambakkht Ishq, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked extremely beautiful in a one-shoulder black sequin dress. Her mini dress featured overlap detailing and a matching flower on the shoulder. She teamed her dress with a pair of red high heels and accessorised her look with a silver-toned handcuff and a ring. Filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, pink blush, and nude pink lip shade spruced up her look. She let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and looked gorgeous. Kareena Kapoor In A Yellow Printed Dress For the song Lakh Lakh, Kareena Kapoor Khan was dressed in a white strappy yellow breezy mini dress, which was accentuated by white-hued prints and a knotted-detailing on the bodice. She paired her dress with red heels and upped her look with a few wrist bands. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, light blue eye shadow, and pink lip shade elevated her look. The diva let loose her side-parted straight tresses and completed her look with a lovely blue purse. Kareena Kapoor In A Pink Shimmering Dress In her famous song Bebo, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked super stunning in a strappy plunging-neckline pink shimmering bodycon mini dress. She completed her look with a pair of silver heels and notched up her look with silver-toned ring and nail paint. The actress let loose her beautiful curls and enhanced her look with slight contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade. Kareena Kapoor In An Ethnic Attire In the last song of the film titled Om Mangalam, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked absolutely ravishing and took our attention as she entered in an ethnic ensemble with a puja plate. She was dressed like a modern bride. Her ensemble consisted of a low-waist red skirt, which was accentuated by golden embroidered patterns and a plunging belt. The diva teamed it with a sleeveless green-hued blouse, that featured intricate prints. She accessorised her look with green and golden bangles and let loose her side-parted curly tresses. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Kareena Kapoor In A Multi-hued Dress In the poster of the film, Kareena Kapoor was seen slaying in a strappy full-length dress. Her dress was accentuated by multi-hued patterns and a thigh-high side slit that showed off her toned leg and shiny pink heels. Colourful wrist bands matched with her attire and she wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade. She let loose her long layered tresses and looked flawless as ever.

Kareena Kapoor really looked stunning in all her dresses and we couldn't take our eyes off her. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Eros Now