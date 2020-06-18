With Their Glamorous Dresses, Kareena And Karisma Prove That Kapoor Sisters Have Best Fashion Sense Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are one of the popular and fashionable sister duos in the Bollywood industry. Being siblings, they always have each other's back but when it comes to fashion, they have absolutely different tastes. Though they both have great fashion sense, but they are always seen flaunting their own styles. While Karisma is mostly seen in elegant ethnic outfits, Kareena likes to keep it chic and glamorous. But for some events, the two are also seen complementing each other in similar style and giving major sister fashion goals.

Recently, stylist Tanya Ghavri shared a picture of the two on her Instagram feed. Dressed in their glamorous bodycon numbers, Kareena and Karisma proved Kapoor sisters have the best fashion sense. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

So, Kareena Kapoor Khan sported a shimmering dusky brown bodycon ensemble and looked extremely stunning. Her outfit featured sleeveless plunging-neckline crop top and matching straight skirt, which were attached with each other at the waist. Her dress was accentuated by intricate patterns, sharp pleats on the skirt and a side slit. The Good Newwz actress accessorised her look with a few rings and painted her nails with grey-hue. She sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and nudish-pink lip shade spruced up her look. Kareena Kapoor let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses.

On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor was decked up in a strapless shimmering golden bodycon ensemble and looked beautiful. Her dress was accentuated by intricate patterns and crystal work. The Mentalhood actress notched up her look with minimal jewellery and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Karisma pulled back her highlighted tresses into a low messy bun.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Kapoor sisters? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Tanya Ghavri