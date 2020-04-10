ENGLISH

    Malavika Mohanan Gives Coronavirus Safety Tips As She Poses With Sanitizer And Flaunts Her Wow Dress

    By
    |

    Coronavirus pandemic has literally turned our beautiful world into a scary one. It's been almost a month and the condition is only getting worse day by day. During this tough time, our celebrities too have been playing major role in spreading awareness among their fans. Apart from treating their fans with their gorgeous pictures, they have also constantly been sharing safety tips to stay safe. Among all is South diva Malavika Mohanan, who recently took to her Instagram feed, sharing a picture from her wow photoshoot. Dressed in a blue printed dress, the actress not only looked gorgeous but also shared safety tips as she poses with sanitizer. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and find what safety tips she had for her fans.

    So, Malavika Mohanan sported a half-sleeved sweetheart-neckline blue-hued mini dress. Her flared dress was accentuated by subtle prints from the same hue and laced border. The matching knotted belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Petta actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned hoops, pendant neckpiece, and bracelet.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Malavika slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, and dark pink lip tint spruced up her look. The Beyond The Clouds actress pulled all her layered tresses into one side and let them loose.

    She captioned the picture as, 'Use a sanitizer/wash your hands regularly, and (unlike me in this throwback picture), stay home #stayhomestaysafe.'

    Malavika Mohanan looked absolutely gorgeous in her printed dress. What do you think about her outfit? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Malavika Mohanan

    Story first published: Friday, April 10, 2020, 16:00 [IST]
