Malaika Arora Gives Cocktail Fashion Cues With Ivory Mermaid And Silver Sequin Gowns Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

With her fitness routines or her spectacular dance moves, or her stunning outfits, Malaika Arora surely knows how to grab the limelight. Recently, the actress shared the pictures from her recent photoshoot on her Instagram feed, which set the social media ablaze.. In the pictures, Malaika Arora was seen sporting two ravishing outfits- one was an ivory mermaid dress and other was a silver sequin dress, which gave us major fashion goals for the next cocktail party. So, let us take a look at her both the outfits closely and decode it.

Malaika Arora In An Ivory Mermaid Gown

Malaika Arora looked stunning in an ivory mermaid gown, which came from Yousef Al Jasmi. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, her half-sleeved high-neck floor-length mermaid gown featured a thigh-high front slit and crystal detailing. She completed her look with ankle-length strappy silver heels. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of diamond column drop earrings from Gehna Jewellers. She further upped her accessory game with an exquisite bracelet from Diosa by Darshan Dave. Malaika painted her nails dark grey, which matched well with her attire. She left her mid-parted highlighted wavy tresses loose. Sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, black eye liner, glittering eye shadow, pink blush, and magenta lip tint rounded out her look.

Malaika Arora In A Silver Sequin Gown

Malaika Arora looked glamourous in a full-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline floor-length shimmering sequinned silver gown, which came from Alina Anwar Couture. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, her gown was accentuated by a long thigh-high front slit. She completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with a silver and green stone detailed choker necklace from Diosa by Darshan Dave. The diva upped her look with grey-hued nail lacquer. She pinned the either side of her side-partitioned tresses and let them loose with curly ends. Sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, silver eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look.

Malaika Arora's outfits are perfect for the upcoming cocktail party. What do you think about her outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

All Pic Credits: Malaika Arora