Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: 5 Times The Diva Amazed Us With Her Glamorous Western Looks Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 15 May 1967, Madhuri Dixit is one of the most popular actresses of Indian cinema. With her brilliant acting prowess, on-point expressions, and killer dance moves, she has been ruling the industry. The actress is not only known as a dancing queen but also a fashion diva. Though we all are fan of her beautiful ethnic looks, but her western fashion moments have equally left us stunned. As the gorgeous heroine turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of her recent western looks, which gave major fashion goals.

Madhuri Dixit In A Printed Shirt Dress Madhuri Dixit Nene sported a full-sleeved classic-collar mid-length shirt dress from Massimo Dutti and looked absolutely beautiful. It was a white and light-blue-hued dress, which was accentuated by black dotted patterns while the brown-hued belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Styled by Samidha Wangnoo, the Kalank actress completed her look with a pair of black heels from the label Mango. She accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings from Zariin and necklace from Stac. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Madhuri Dixit let loose her side-parted curly tresses. Madhuri Dixit In An Embellished Gown For the Filmfare Awards 2020, Madhuri Dixit Nene opted for an off-shoulder neutral-toned gown from Nadine Dhody. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, her shimmering bodycon gown was accentuated by intricate silver and golden embellished patterns. She upped her look with a pair of drop earrings and red-stone detailed necklace from Diamantina and rings and bracelet from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. The Dil To Pagal Hai actress left her side-parted wavy tresses loose and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by pointed brows, black eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and magenta lip shade. Madhuri Dixit In A Shimmering Top & Pleated Skirt Madhuri Dixit Nene looked super stunning in a full-sleeved brown-hued shimmering top, which was accentuated by knot-detailed neck. She teamed her top with a high-waist mid-length skin-hued skirt that featured sharp pleats and matching belt. The Devdas actress completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels and notched up her look with silver-toned studs and ring. Madhuri Dixit pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat low ponytail and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Madhuri Dixit In A Red Mermaid Gown At the IIFA Awards, Madhuri Dixit Nene walked the green carpet in a full-sleeved off-shoulder red mermaid gown by Tanieya Khanuja and looked glamorous. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, her beautiful body-hugging gown featured multi-layer peplum detailing while the broad red belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Aaja Nachle actress accessorised her look with silver-toned designer hoops and rings by Sapna Mehta. She sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and red lip tint. Madhuri Dixit pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a low ponytail. Madhuri Dixit In A Sequin Dress And Overcoat For the IIFA press conference, Madhuri Dixit Nene donned a strappy plunging-neckline maroon sequin dress and looked gorgeous. She layered her midi with a full-sleeved plain maroon overcoat and completed her look with a pair of nude-hued heels. The Pukar actress upped her look with silver-toned earrings, bracelet, ring, and white nail paint and enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, and nude lip shade. She let loose her side-parted curly tresses.

Madhuri Dixit Nene absolutely nailed her all western looks. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit!

Pic Credits: Madhuri Dixit Nene