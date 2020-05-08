Madhuri Dixit And Her Sister Give Sibling Fashion Goals In The Same Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Madhuri Dixit is among those rare actresses in the Bollywood industry whose charm is timeless. Her brilliant dancing skill is admired by all of us. Her graceful and energetic dance numbers in the hit songs like Ek Do Teen, Dola Re Dola, Maar Dala, Ghagra, Nachle, and many others still make us want to groove and the best part is that we still remember all the signature steps of these songs. Not just in films but Madhuri Dixit has alsoparticipated in a number of dance competitions since her childhood and her recent post on Instagram is a proof of it.

Recently, Madhuri Dixit shared a throwback picture from her childhood memories, where she was seen dancing on the stage with her sister, giving sibling goals in the same dress. So, let us take a close look at their attire and decode it.

So, in the picture, Madhuri Dixit Nene and her sister were seen sporting same traditional dress. It was a full-sleeved white-hued flared number, which was accentuated by intricate golden embroidery. They layered their white ensemble with a sleeveless net-fabric red short jacket that also featured golden embroidered border. They completed their look with a pair of silver-toned earrings and bracelet.

On the makeup front, minimal base marked by a tiny bindi, thick brows, kohled eyes, and red lip shade rounded out their look. Both sisters had short tresses and they let them loose.

The Devdas actress captioned the picture as, 'This is one of my favourite memories that I have with my sister. We used to always take part in school competitions. Here's sharing a #MajorThrowback childhood memory with my favourite dance buddy Let me know what is your favourite childhood memory! P.s. Can you tell us apart?'

Well, from this we can conclude that Madhuri Dixit is a born dancer and with her killer moves, she burns the stage every time she steps on it. What do you think about this picture from her childhood? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Madhuri Dixit