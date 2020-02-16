Madhuri Dixit Nene, Samantha Akkineni And Other Divas Give Sari Goals For Various Occasions Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

There is no denying the fact that we women love saris. Be it weddings, festivals or any other functions, we leave absolutely no opportunity to flaunt our gorgeous saris. Not just us, our celebrity divas too love sporting saris wherever they go and they have often shown their love for saris at many events. The divas who flaunted their lovely saris recently are Madhuri Dixit Nene, Samantha Akkineni, Vidya Balan, and Jacqueline Fernandez. So, let us take a close look at their saris, which gave major goals.

Madhuri Dixit Nene In A Multi-Hued Printed Sari For a trailer launch event, Madhuri Dixit Nene donned an ivory-hued sari, which came from Varun Bahl Couture. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, her sari was accentuated by multi-hued floral prints and pink border. She draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style and teamed it up with a light-blue hued backless blouse that featured silver embellished border. The diva accessorised her look with a pair of colourful drop earrings, silver-toned bracelet, and ring. Madhuri pulled back her side-parted tresses into a wavy ponytail. Slight contouring marked by pointed brows, curled lashes, pink-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and dark pink lip shade spruced up her look. Madhuri Dixit's sari is perfect for casual events or gatherings. Samantha Akkineni In Midnight-Blue Linen Sari At one of the promotional rounds of her film Jaanu, Samantha Akkineni sported a midnight-blue hued linen sari, which came from the noted label Anavila. Styled by Preetham Jukalker, she paired her sari with a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline matching blouse that was accentuated by intricate golden embroidery. The actress upped her look with a pair of gold and silver-toned earrings and pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a hairdo. She slightly highlighted and contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Samantha Akkineni's sari seemed perfect for festivals. Vidya Balan In An Ivory Sari For an event, Vidya Balan wore an ivory sari by Subarna Ray Chaudhuri, which was accentuated by subtle stripes and golden embellished border. Styled by Who Wore What When, she draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style and teamed it up with half-sleeved contrast red blouse. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of chandelier earrings and bangle. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat bun. Filled pointed brows, curled lashes, red bindi, highlighted cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade upped her look. Vidya Balan's sari is perfect for formal meetings. Jacqueline Fernandez In A Black Organza Sari For an event, Jackqueline Fernandez opted for a handwoven black-hued organza sari, which came from the label Ekaya. Her sari was accentuated by golden butterfly prints and embellished border. Styled by Chandini Whabi, she draped the pallu in a nivi style and paired it with a sleeveless matching blouse that featured plunging neckline. The diva accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings, heavy choker neckpiece, armlet, and bangles from Amrapali Jewels. Jacqueline tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat back bun and adorned it with some golden-hued accessory. Pointed brows, smokey eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade enhanced her look. Jacqueline Fernandez's sari seemed perfect for wedding functions.

We absolutely loved the saris of these divas. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Vidya Balan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Samantha Akkineni, Madhuri Dixit Nene