    Katrina Kaif Or Janhvi Kapoor, Who Looked More Glamourous In The Sparkling Sari?

    By
    |

    Saris are considered among the most elegant and beautiful garments for women. Be it grand events or just a small family gathering, you can always count on a sari to help you look elegant and stylish. Our Bollywood divas have also convinced us over the years that sari is one of the most amazing and graceful outfits.

    Recently, Katrina Kaif donned a glittering peach-coloured embellished sari, which caught all our attention. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor wooed us with her pretty purple sequin sari. Both were styled by celebrity stylist, Tanya Ghavri. So, let us take a close look at their sparkling saris and find who looked more glamourous.

    Katrina Kaif In A Peach Embellished Sari

    Katrina Kaif donned a stunning peach-coloured glittering sari, which was designed by the ace designer, Tarun Tahiliani. Her beautiful sari was accentuated by silver embellishments. The sheer pallu of her sari featured tassels on the border and she draped it with thin pleats. The actress paired her sari with a sleeveless silver-embroidered bralette, which went well with her sari.

    Katrina accessorised her look with a pair of ethnic earrings, bracelet and rings. She let loose her mid-parted voluminous wavy locks. Filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, pink-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip tint elevated her look.

    Janhvi Kapoor In A Purple Sequin Sari

    Janhvi Kapoor opted for a pretty purple sari, which was designed by the top designer, Manish Malhotra. Her sari was accentutaed by silver sequins that gave a shimmering touch to her sari. The pallu of her sari was enhanced by tassel detailing on the hemline and the actress draped it in a butterfly style. Janhvi paired her sari with a plunging neckline matching bralette. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned ethnic earrings and ring.

    The actress left her side-parted highlighted layered tresses loose and spruced up her look with sharply contoured T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, and glossy dark pink lip shade rounded out her look.

    We absolutely loved Katrina Kaif and Janvi Kapoor's sari looks. So, whose sari did you like more? Share your opinions with us in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif

    Story first published: Monday, December 9, 2019, 14:45 [IST]
