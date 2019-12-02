Katrina Kaif Wows Us With White Separates And A Red Sari, Which One You Liked More? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Recently, Katrina Kaif attended We The Women event in Mumbai and a wedding. She gave us winning fashion goals. For the We The Women event, Katrina wore an all-white outfit and for the wedding, she donned a red sari. So, let's decode her outfits, which have absolutely caught our attention. Take a look.

Katrina Kaif's White Separates

So, for the event hosted by Barkha Dutt, Katrina Kaif donned white separates. She talked about pay disparity and women-lead films. The actress was styled by Karishma Shaikh and Katrina wore an outfit by Rasario. Her ensemble consisted of a cropped white top and high-waist pants. Her top was intricately-done with net accents and her pants were plain-hued. Katrina paired her attire with glittering sandals, which went well with her outfit. The makeup was dewy with subtly contoured cheekbones and pink lip shade. The sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

Katrina Kaif's Red Sari

Styled by Tanya Ghavri and Karishma Shaikh, Katrina Kaif kept it simple and donned a red sari. The Bharat actress looked absolutely gorgeous in her sari that featured a sleeveless red blouse and a floral-patterned drape. It was minimally done sari by Anita Dongre and with her look, Katrina taught us that less is more in fashion. She also gave us wedding wear goals. She accessorised her look with delicate jhumkis. The makeup was marked by light pink lip shade, soft kohl, and a tiny red bindi. The sleek tresses completed her traditional avatar.

So, which outfit and look of Katrina Kaif's did you like more? Let us know that.