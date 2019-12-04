Alia Bhatt And Others Divas's Outfits Will Definitely Make Heads Turn At A Party Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

You can be sure of the fact that a dramatic outfit is something that will always make heads turn. So, if you want to steal the limelight, the next time you go to a party, make sure you pick an outfit, which has dramatic elements. After all, we are women and we love attention. If you are still in search of a gorgeous dramatic outfit and need help, thank us, as we have come to your rescue.

Recently, Bollywood divas including Bhumi Pednekar, Hina Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif sported stunning dramatic outfits, which won the best-dressed tag from our side. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Bhumi Pednekar In A Black Sequinned Gown For the recent promotional round of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhumi Pednekar opted for a beautiful black sequin gown by Bibhu Mohapatra, which was accentuated by yellow and white block patterns. Styled by Mohit Rai, her long gown featured loose sleeves at one side while an off-shoulder look on the other side. The short trail and thigh-high side slit added dramatic quotient to her look. She completed her look with a pair of black heels. The actress went jewellery-free and upped her look with side-parted low wavy ponytail. She sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, glittering eye shadow, and pink lip shade. Hina Khan In A Shirt, Skirt And Cape Hina Khan donned a full-sleeved classic-collar buttoned down white sheer shirt, which was accentuated by few prints on the collar. She paired her shirt with a high-waist black mini skirt. Her skirt featured multi-hued geometrical shapes and crystal detailing. The actress paired her ensemble with a light pink-hued open front cape. The slits on the sleeves of her cape, added to the dramatic touch. She accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and rings. Hina tied her poofy tresses into a high voluminous ponytail. The side strands framed her face and she looked cute. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, nude-hued eye shadow, and cherry lip shade rounded out her look. Alia Bhatt In A Shirt, Trouser And Corset Alia Bhatt sported a rolled-up sleeved classic-collar buttoned down white shirt. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she teamed it with matching plain trousers. Her shirt-trouser set came from Paule Ka. What added drama to her look was her strapless pink-hued peplum corset, which featured ruffles on the hemline. Her corset came from the brand Zara. The actress upped her look with gold-toned rings and tied her messy tresses into a low bun. Alia sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, soft kohled eyes, pink hued eye shadow, soft blush, and light pink lip shade elevated her look. Katrina Kaif In A Pastel Pink Ensemble Katrina Kaif looked pretty in a one-shoulder pastel pink bodycon ensemble, which she opted for Kay Beauty Press day. An extra fabric was attached from the either side of her shoulder, which gave it a mermaid-sleeve effect. The mermaid sleeve gave dramatic effect to her ensemble. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned hoops and ring. She let loose her side-parted sleek tresses and wrapped up her look with minimal base marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and light pink lip shade.

What do you think about their outfits? Whose outfit did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Hina Khan, Bhumi Pednekar