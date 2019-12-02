Janhvi Kapoor And Ananya Panday Win Us With Their Chic Outfits

ENGLISH

    The budding Bollywood actresses, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday have been winning the fans with their amazing fashion game. With their social media handles, they have fashionably been keeping us updated.

    Recently too, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday captured attention with their wow sartorial choices. While the Dhadak actress slayed in her not-so-casual outfit, the Student Of The Year 2 star broke the internet with a glittering dress. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

    Janhvi Kapoor In Skirt-Top And Boots

    Janhvi Kapoor gave casual wear goals with her recent picture in a skirt-top and boots. Basically, she donned a full-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline brown top. She paired her top with a dusky blue mini skirt, which featured sharp pleats and double-buckle black belts. The Dostana 2 actress completed her look with a pair of thigh-high black heel boots. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned hoops and left her mid-parted wavy tresses loose. Filled brows, nude-hued eye shadow, and bright pink lip shade spruced up her look.

    Ananya Panday In A Glittering Golden Dress

    Ananya Panday sported a strappy plunging neckline glittering golden mini dress by Akanksha Gajria. Her sparkling dress was accentuated by crystal detailing. Styled by Ami Patel, she completed her look with a pair of skin-hued stilettos. Ananya went accessory-free and elevated her look with side-parted wavy tresses. She sharply contoured her face and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, light hued eye shadow, and glossy light pink lip tint went well with her look.

    So, what do you think about their outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday

    Story first published: Monday, December 2, 2019, 17:48 [IST]
