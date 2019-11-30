Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, And Others Have Wedding-perfect Lehengas For Us Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Wedding season is here and you must be thinking of investing in a beautiful lehenga, which suits your style and personality. We all will agree on the fact that finding the perfect lehenga for wedding is not an easy task. It requires a lot of time and effort to finalise a wedding-perfect lehenga.

Well, we have often seen our Bollywood divas flaunting stunning designer lehengas on various ocassions. So, why not take a peek into their collection and take some lehenga fashion inspiration from them for the upcoming weddings.

So, here are the prettiest lehengas wore by our divas, which came straight from the ace designer's collection. Let's take a close look and decode it.

1. Katrina Kaif In Anita Dongre Katrina Kaif donned a beautiful blush pink lehenga by Anita Dongre. Her flared lehenga skirt was accentuated by gold gota patti work. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she paired it with a cut-sleeved U-shaped plunging neckline matching choli. The actress draped a beautiful matching dupatta, which featured embellished border. Katrina accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned polki jhumkis and exquisite kadas from Anita Dongre Pinkcity. She left her mid-party wavy tresses loose and spruced up her look with soft contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and light pink lip shade. The tiny red bindi upped her look. 2. Janhvi Kapoor In Manish Malhotra Janhvi Kapoor wore a stunning shimmering straight golden lehenga by Manish Malhotra, which was accentuated by meticulous silver threadwork. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she paired her lehenga with a multi-hued vibrant jewel detailed cut-sleeve choli. The actress draped a matching dupatta that featured heavy embellishments. Janhvi upped her look with a pair of dainty diamond studs. She let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses. Sharp contouring highlighted by filled brows, pink eye shadow, curled lashes, soft blush, and cherry lip shade elevated her look. 3. Rakul Preet Singh In Tarun Tahiliani Rakul Preet Singh opted for a lovely mixture of nude colour and many blue shade lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani. Her flared lehenga was accentuated by intricate embroidery. Styled by Nidhi Jeswani, she teamed it with a sleeveless raw silk matching blouse. The actress completed her look with ombre soft net dupatta enhanced by metallic studs, crystals, and tassel detailing. Rakul Preet accessorised her look with a pair of earrings, choker neckpiece, and a silver-toned kada. She left her mid-parted curly tresses loose and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and glossy red lip shade. 4. Warina Hussain In Neeta Lulla Warina Hussain's red lehenga by Neeta Lulla looked extremely beautiful and ideal for weddings. Her long voluminous lehenga skirt was accentuated by embroidered florals and dark hued sequinned broad border. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, she teamed it with an off-shoulder loose-sleeved plunging neckline knotted ruffle blouse. Since her outfit had a modern touch, Warina ditched the dupatta. However, if you want to complete the look, you can opt for some sheer net plain dupatta. The actress upped her look with a silver-toned exquisite necklace from Aquamarine . She painted her nails red and tied her tresses into a messy high bun. Filled brows, kohled eyes, shimmery eye shadow, and glossy pink lip shade elevated her look. 5. Isha Ambani In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Isha Ambani donned a lovely powder pink floral lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The high-waist lehenga skirt was exquisitely hand-embroidered in intricate floral bursts formed with crystals, silk threads, and sequins. Styled by Ami Patel, she paired her ghagra with a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline matching short jacket blouse. Her organza dupatta was dipped in matching colour and featured tassels. Isha accessorised her look with silver-toned crystal-detailed choker necklace and rings. She left her side-parted tresses loose. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, and lip shade rounded out her look. 6. Anushka Sharma In Sabyasachi Mukherjee Anushka Sharma sported a multi-hued ethnic lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Her flared lehenga was splashed in multi-coloured striped designs. She paired it with a half-sleeved plunging neckline black blouse featuring multi-hued florals and embellished border. The actress complemented her attire with a black dupatta, which was enhanced by silver dots. She accessorised her look with an elaborate stone-studded pearl-detailed choker neckpiece, a pair of ethnic drop earrings, colourful bangles. She tied her mid-parted tresses into a low ponytail. Filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, dark eye shadow, and pink lip shade went well with her look.

What do you think about their lehengas? Whose lehenga did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Anushka Sharma, Warina Hussain, Isha Ambani