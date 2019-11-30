Ananya Panday’s Blue-Red Printed Combo Dress Or Nude-hued Separates, Which Outfit Did We Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Once again Bollywood actress Ananya Panday made heads turn with her latest two outfits at the promotions of her upcoming film Patni Patni Aur Woh. For her appearance on the sets of Big Boss 13, the young budding fashionista opted for a blue & red printed combo dress and looked stunning. On the other hand, she sported nude-hued separates for another promotional round. So, let us take a close look at her outfits and decode both the ensembles.

Ananya Panday In A Blue & Red Printed Combo Dress

For film promotions at Big Boss 13, Ananya Panday donned a half-sleeved classic-collar buttoned down shirt, which was splashed in red and blue colours. Styled by Ami Patel, she paired her shirt with a high-waist red-hued printed asymmetrical body-hugging wrap skirt. Her skirt also featured overlap detailing.. Ananya's combo dress was by Prabal Gurung and she completed her look with criss-cross knotted orange stilettos from the label Public Desire. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of hoops and rings. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted wavy tresses and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, and glossy pink lip shade.

Ananya Panday In Nude-hued Separates

For another promotional round of the film, Ananya Panday sported nude-hued separates from the label Dafina May. Her outfit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel open front single-breasted blazer, which she wore over a strapless olive-coloured bralette. Styled by Ami Patel, she paired it with matching knee-length loose shorts. The actress completed her look withmatching orange-hued heels and upped her look with multi-layered chain neckpieces and rings. Ananya tied back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low ponytail. She sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and glossy lip tint wrapped up her look.

We really liked Ananya Panday's blue & red printed combo dress but her nude-hued separates were not up to the mark. What do you think about her outfits? Do share your opinions with us in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Ananya Panday