Ananya Panday Keeps It Fresh And Lively With Pista Green Co-ord Set And Orange Pants Set Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The young Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has been promoting her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh with co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. And she is on a slaying spree. She has constantly been impressing us with her wow sartorial choices. From her first promotional round to the latest one, we have noticed that Ananya has been stylishly playing with myriad hues.

Recently, Ananya Panday flaunted two more outfits- one was a pista-green co-ord set and the other was an ivory top and orange flared pants combination. So, let us take a close look at both her outfits and decode it.

Ananya Panday In A Pista-Green Co-ord Set

Ananya Panday looked fresh and lively in a pista-green co-ord set, which came from the UK-based brand, Never Fully Dressed. Her co-ord set featured a three-fourth-sleeved classic lapel collar shirt, which was accentuated by black lip prints. Styled by Ami Patel, she paired her shirt with a high-waist plain silk knee-length skirt. Her skirt featured a thigh-high slit and overlap detailing with a knotted side belt. The actress completed her look with contrasting and pointed blue gigi pumps from the label Only Two Feet by Kavita Gandhi. She accessorised her look with a pair of matching hoops. Ananya sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, black eye liner, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade elevated her look. Ananya Panday's hairstyle was also pretty. She pulled all her side-parted wavy tresses to the either side and made a messy low ponytail.

Ananya Panday In An Ivory Top And Orange Flared Pants

Ananya Panday donned a half-sleeved drop-shoulder ivory crop top, which featured a striking graphic print. Styled by Ami Patel, she teamed it with orange-hued flared pants. Her pants were accentuated by block patterns. Ananya's outfit came from the label Only India and she completed her look with nude-hued sandals. The big silver-toned hoops upped her look and she made a pretty half updo with her beautiful tresses. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

What do you think about her outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.