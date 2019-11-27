Just In
Ananya Panday's Pantsuit Or Bhumi Pednekar's Dress, Whose Attire Wowed You More?
Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar have been promoting their upcoming movie, Pati Patni Aur Woh. For the latest promotional round, Ananya flaunted a pantsuit look and Bhumi wore an edgy glittering dress. So, let's take a look at their latest outfits.
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday wore an all-black chic Judy Zhang pantsuit for the promotions. She looked stylish and her pantsuit was subtly-studded. Her attire consisted of a black bralette, which she paired with a jacket and matching high-waist pants. She colour-blocked her attire with silver heels, which came from the label Public Desire. Styled by Ami Patel, Ananya kept her look mostly jewellery-free except for the black studs. The makeup was highlighted by glossy dark pink lip shade and pink eye shadow accompanied by smoky kohl. The long wavy highlighted tresses completed her look.
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar wore a dazzling golden and black dress by Hemant and Nandita. It was a full-sleeved dress with structured bodice and flared and pleated hem. The dress seemed perfect for parties and was enhanced by intricate shimmery floral accents. She teamed her attire with studded black heels. She upped her look with a copper brown lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The makeup was nude-toned and the side-parted wavy tresses completed her look.
So, whose attire and look did you like more - Ananya Panday's Or Bhumi Pednekar's? Let us know that.