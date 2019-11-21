ENGLISH

    Taapsee Pannu And Bhumi Pednekar Give Us Party Looks That We Can Easily Ace

    By
    |

    Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar wowed us with their fashion statements at the Saand Ki Aankh success party recently. While one slayed it with pants, the other made heads turn with a dress. So, let's decode their party outfits, which you can comfortably wear for the upcoming party.

    Taapsee Pannu

    Taapsee Pannu looked stunning and gave us a party wear goal that seemed comfy and a perfect mix of shimmers and matte. So, the actress wore a one-shouldered glittering rainbow-hued crop top that absolutely caught our attention and paired it with black trousers and sandals. She accessorised her look with a chic watch and the makeup was highlighted by dewy tones. The glossy pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones upped her look. The curly tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Bhumi Pednekar

    Bhumi Pednekar taught us how to effortlessly slay it in style.The actress wore a dress that was a bit towards the sporty side. We loved the dress as it was something we could have easily donned. So, her dress was splashed in red hue and marked by striped patterns. It also featured a subtle side slit and Bhumi paired it with sandals. The actress accessorised it with a pendant neckpiece. The makeup was marked by deep red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The short wavy tresses upped her look.

    So, whose attire and look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More TAAPSEE PANNU News

    Read more about: taapsee pannu bhumi pednekar
     
