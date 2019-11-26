Ananya Panday's Stunning And The Not-So-Stunning Recent Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, and Ananya Panday starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh is all set to release on 6 December 2019 and we are absolutely loving her promotional outfits. Each day, the actress is stepping out in her fashionable outfits and stealing our hearts with her charm and stylish aura. So, let us take a glimpse of her recent outfits from the promotional wardrobe and decode them.

Ananya Panday In A One-shoulder Red & White Floral Dress Ananya Panday donned a one-shoulder imperial drap knotted red and white mini floral dress from Leo & Lin. Styled by Ami Patel, her dress featured a single bell sleeve, elongated cuff with pin tucks, and ruffled hemline. She completed her look with a pair of pastel pink shoes. The actress accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops and rings. She pulled back her sleek tresses into a romantic updo. Ananya slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones and jawline and spruced up her look with thick brows, winged eyeliner, and glossy pink lip tint. We absolutely loved this floral dress of Ananya's. Ananya Panday In A Strapless Green Silk Chiffon Dress Ananya Panday looked fresh and gave positive vibes in her full-sleeved strapless knee-length green dress, which came from Flor et.al. Styled by Ami Patel, her beautiful dress was enhanced by hand-painted florals and featured ruffles at each layer. She completed her look with transparent-strapped ankle-length yellow heels. The actress went jewellery-free and upped her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, black eye liner, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Ananya pulled back her mid-parted messy tresses into a low wavy ponytail. Ananya Panday In A Feather Detailed Ivory Dress Ananya Panday wore a full-sleeved classic-collar asymmetrical hemline ivory dress from label Nisse. Her dress was accentuated by green-hued feather detailing at the hem. Styled by Ami Patel, the skirt of her knee-length dress featured sharp pleats and a statement belt at the bodice, which added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of strappy golden heels. The actress accessorised her look with multi-layered chain neckpiece and rings. She left her side-parted highlighted curly tresses loose and wrapped up her look with light-green hued eye shadow and pink lip shade. She later flaunted a white-framed square-shaped sunnies to add cool quotient to her look. Ananya's ivory dress was neither too good nor too bad. Ananya Panday In A Strapless Black Corset Dress Ananya Panday donned a black corset dress from Flor et.al. Styled by Ami Patel, her dress featured a strapless bralette and a matching knee-length corset skirt, which was marked by sharp-pleated extra fabric detailing. The actress completed her look with a pair of black sandals and accessorised her look with silver-toned drop earrings and rings. She let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses. Ananya slightly contoured her cheekbones and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, black eye liner, light-hued eye shadow, and nudish pink lip shade elevated her look. We didn't like this outfit ofAnanya Panday's.

What do you think about Ananya Panday's outfits? Which outfit did you like the most and which you didn't? Do let us know in the comment section.

All Pic Credits: Ananya Panday