Kareena Kapoor Khan Steps Out To Play Holi In White Ethnic Attire And We Can’t Stop Admiring Her Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it grand parties or festival celebration, Kareena Kapoor Khan looks a class apart because of her on-point fashion choices. It's not just her dramatic outfits, which steal all the limelight but sometimes it's also how she keeps it simple, which is worth-inspiring. Yesterday, the diva stepped out to play holi with family and her OOTD attiis what we admired the most. Kareena was dressed up in an all-white ethnic attire and we couldn't take our eyes off her. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a quarter-sleeved plain long white kurti, which was accentuated by subtle striped patterns. She teamed it with matching palazzo pants that had asymmetrical hem. The Angrezi Medium actress draped a matching dupatta around her neck that featured chikankari work. She completed her look with a pair of kohlapuri chappal. The diva ditched the earrings and instead accessorised her look with silver-toned rings.

On the makeup front, minimal based marked by slight contouring upped her look. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. She also had a whiff of pink gulaal on her cheekbones that enhanced her look. Kareena Kapoor pulled up her tresses into a high bun. The black reflectors over her head added stylish quotient to her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked wow in her ethnic attire. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Jacqueline Fernandez's Printed Ivory Lehenga Is What You Need To Save For Next Year's Holi Fest

READ MORE ON CELEB FASHION