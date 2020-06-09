Jennifer Winget's B'day Post For Karan Wahi Is As Sweet As Sugar And Her Wine Gown Is Worth Noticing Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi shared screen in one of the popular 2007 TV serials, Dill Mill Gayye. And since then the two share a beautiful bond of friendship. They are often seen goofing around, clicking pictures, and making sweet posts for each other on social media, which every guy or girl does for his/her best friend. As Karan celebrates his birthday today, Jennifer took no time to make the day special for her bestie. She took to her Instagram feed to share a quirky yet adorable picture from one of their photoshoots. While Karan looked dapper in a black suit, Jennifer sizzled in a wine gown. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

So, in the picture, Karan Wahi was seen sporting a black suit. His outfit consisted of a classic white shirt, which he teamed with V-shaped neckline black waist coat. The Daawat-e-Ishq actor layered it with a full-sleeved notch-lapel black blazer and paired it with matching pants. He completed his look with a pair of shiny black shoes while the perfect beard rounded out his look. Karan looked very handsome in his panstsuit.

On the other hand, Jennifer Winget looked stunning in a sleeveless plunging-neckline wine red gown. Her body-hugging gown featured flared hem while the matching statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Beyhadh 2 actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings and bangles. She pulled back her side-parted tresses into a messy bun. The diva sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, and red lip shade spruced up her look.

Jennifer also penned a heartfelt letter for Karan. She wrote, 'To @karanwahi Subject: Birthday wishes in 2020. Dear Wahinder, Wishing you the happiest birthday my dost. We've come a loooong way and gosh, there's still a loooooonger way to go (Give or take 6years!?) What to do?!? You are after all, one of the most nicest, funnest and truest friends that's stuck by me through the years! So here's wishing you reactions as over-exaggerated as this, to everything that your heart desires and more. Big love and much hugs always, Jenno'.

Well, that was really sweet post. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy birthday, Karan Wahi!

Pic Credits: Jennifer Winget