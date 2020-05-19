Beyhadh Actress Jennifer Leaves Us Speechless With Her ‘No Filter Look’ In Lovely Outfits

Jennifer Winget In A Voluminous Gown

Jennifer Winget took our heart away with a halter-neck voluminous Cinderella gown. Her beautiful gown was accentuated by embroidered floral patterns on the bodice and at the border. The Bepannah actress completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with studs. She let loose her side-parted curly tresses loose and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, eye shadow, slightly highlighted cheekbones, and lip shade.

Jennifer captioned her picture as, ‘Throwback to days when we could wake up and walk out the door, make up and end up looking like this! #quarantining #throwbackthursday #shootdiaries'.