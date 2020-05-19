ENGLISH

    Beyhadh Actress Jennifer Leaves Us Speechless With Her 'No Filter Look' In Lovely Outfits

    Jennifer Winget is one of the finest actresses in the TV industry. Her acting skills are so brilliant and sharp that each time we see her playing any role on-screen, we end up getting goosebumps. Apart from acting, the diva has also often blown our mind with her creative and stunning photoshoots in gorgeous outfits. From the past few days, the Beyhadh actress has been treating us with her stunning black & white and colourful pictures on Instagram. In all pictures, she looked phenomenal as ever. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    Jennifer Winget In A Voluminous Gown

    Jennifer Winget took our heart away with a halter-neck voluminous Cinderella gown. Her beautiful gown was accentuated by embroidered floral patterns on the bodice and at the border. The Bepannah actress completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with studs. She let loose her side-parted curly tresses loose and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, eye shadow, slightly highlighted cheekbones, and lip shade.

    Jennifer captioned her picture as, ‘Throwback to days when we could wake up and walk out the door, make up and end up looking like this! #quarantining #throwbackthursday #shootdiaries'.

    Jennifer Winget In A Shirt And Net Bottoms

    Jennifer Winget sported a full-sleeved classic-collar buttoned-down shirt. She paired it with black net-fabric ankle-length designer bottoms. The Dill Mill Gayye actress left her mid-parted shoulder-length tresses loose and wrapped up her look with filled brows, curled lashes, and lip shade.

    Jennifer captioned her this picture as, ‘Confidence level: Picture with no filter. Also a picture so true, you can't believe it's you! #quarantining'.

    Jennifer Winget In A Pink Pantsuit

    Jennifer Winget exuded boss lady vibes in a pink pantsuit. Her formal suit consisted of a full-sleeved long-lapel open-front blazer and high-waist matching pants. She paired her blazer with a lovely yellow top, which featured a bow-tie. The Code M actress went jewellery-free and elevated her look with minimal base marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, pink blush, and matte nudish-pink lip shade. She let loose her mid-parted short highlighted straight tresses and looked gorgeous.

    She wrote, ‘Insert Witty Instagram Caption Here By Post 3, my mind seems to have isolated itself too! #quarantinediaries #inthepinkoflife #makeitpop'.

    So, what do you think about these amazing looks of Jennifer Winget? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Jennifer Winget

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 9:00 [IST]
