Jennifer Winget Flaunts Her Princess Gown And Gives Coronavirus Safety Tips In Her Latest Photoshoot Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Jennifer Winget is one of the best actresses in the TV industry. With her brilliant acting prowess, she always gives us goosebumps. On the fashion front too, the diva has left us stunned. She is always out there giving major fashion lessons with her amazing photoshoots. Recently, Jennifer took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures, where she is seen sporting a gorgeous white gown. The Beyhadh actress not just flaunted her princess gown but also gave coronavirus safety tips with her unique poses. So, let us take a close look at her attire and her poses.

So, talking about her attire first, Jennifer Winget sported a backless white-hued gown, which was accentuated by hand-embroidery and heavy ruffles. The actress pulled back her braided tresses into a romantic hairdo. She adorned it with white floral accessory at the side and looked no less than a princess. Slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and nudish-pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Now, talking about her poses, in the first picture, Jennifer is seen covering her nose and mouth with her ruffled gown. She captioned the picture as, 'Corona 101: Remember to cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze. Use a tissue or your sleeve - not your hands - and always throw away the tissue and disinfect your laundry to rid it of any viral infection.'

In the second picture, the Dill Mill Gayye actress is seen holding her gown tight and hiding her half face with it. She captioned the picture as, 'Corona 101: Stay indoors! For what it's worth, you deserve this break. It's just a matter of a week (well, only if we adhere) The government can't do everything, if you fail to co-operate. Social distancing can't kill, the virus can. Don't panic, adopt a dog, play with your dog all day. It helps. And as we heal, take note of the earth healing too.'

Well, in the third and the last picture, the Bepannah actress let loose her tresses and is seen posing with her hands touching her face. With her this pose, she lessoned her fans on not to touch their face frequently. She captioned it as, 'Corona 101: And Donot... I repeat, Donot touch your face, like I am here.'

Well, with this photoshoot of hers, we can safely say that Jennifer Winget is very beautiful and talented actress and she really cares for her fans a lot. What do you think about her outfit and photoshoot? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Jennifer Winget

ALSO READ: Sania Mirza Gives Fashion Notes On How To Ace Ethnic Outfits At Festivals And Other Occasions

READ MORE ON CELEB FASHION