Of Fusion And Pastels, Jennifer Winget Is Like A Breath Of Fresh Air

Jennifer Winget's attire was marked by poetic elegance. Her attire was like a whiff of fresh air and a departure from everything that defines maximalism. The prolific TV actress brought alive the magic of spring at an evening award function. Yes, Jennifer surprised us with her fashion statement at the Lion Gold Awards 2019. She wore an outfit, which came from SVA by Sonam & Paras Modi.

The 'Bepannaah' actress won the Best Actress award for the very serial. She looked gorgeous in her separates, which were accentuated by pastel hue and washed patterns. It was backed by fusion sensibility and contemporary design aesthetics. This was one of Jennifer's prettiest ensembles and it consisted of a structured blouse, high-waist dhoti bottoms, and an asymmetrical shawl-like cape. It was a minimal look and with this outfit, Jennifer proved to us that her style sensibility is individualistic and strong.

The actress paired her stunning ensemble with silver-hued pencil heels, which went well with her outfit. She wore delicate jewellery that included earrings and rings. Her chic jewellery added a touch of restraint to her look and it came from Gehna Jewellers. The makeup was light and natural and highlighted by a subtle pink lip shade and impeccable kohl accompanied by glossy eye shadow. The messy bun wrapped up and enhanced her desi modern avatar. So, what do you think about Jennifer Winget's look and outfit? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.