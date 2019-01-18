ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Of Fusion And Pastels, Jennifer Winget Is Like A Breath Of Fresh Air

By
Jennifer Winget Lion Gold Awards 2019

Jennifer Winget's attire was marked by poetic elegance. Her attire was like a whiff of fresh air and a departure from everything that defines maximalism. The prolific TV actress brought alive the magic of spring at an evening award function. Yes, Jennifer surprised us with her fashion statement at the Lion Gold Awards 2019. She wore an outfit, which came from SVA by Sonam & Paras Modi.

The 'Bepannaah' actress won the Best Actress award for the very serial. She looked gorgeous in her separates, which were accentuated by pastel hue and washed patterns. It was backed by fusion sensibility and contemporary design aesthetics. This was one of Jennifer's prettiest ensembles and it consisted of a structured blouse, high-waist dhoti bottoms, and an asymmetrical shawl-like cape. It was a minimal look and with this outfit, Jennifer proved to us that her style sensibility is individualistic and strong.

Jennifer Winget Bepannaah

The actress paired her stunning ensemble with silver-hued pencil heels, which went well with her outfit. She wore delicate jewellery that included earrings and rings. Her chic jewellery added a touch of restraint to her look and it came from Gehna Jewellers. The makeup was light and natural and highlighted by a subtle pink lip shade and impeccable kohl accompanied by glossy eye shadow. The messy bun wrapped up and enhanced her desi modern avatar. So, what do you think about Jennifer Winget's look and outfit? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: fashion bollywood jennifer winget
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue