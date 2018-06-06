Jennifer Winget Just Gave Us Some Fun #DupattaGoal For This Season

And just when we thought salwar kameez is out of fashion, we saw a pic on Jennifer Winget's social media feed that made us change our opinion. We were gently reminded that classy traditional outfits can never go out of vogue and will always remain an integral part of the fashion legacy of India.

Jennifer looked extremely graceful as always in the picture, which gave us a glimpse of a teaser still from her hit soap, 'Bepannah'. The actress seemed to be trying her hands at kneading flour and well she quite appropriately captioned her pic as, "Sometimes, you have to get your hands dirty to get the job done."

Her expression was oh-so cute and her attire consisted of an off-white hued kurta and Patiala salwar. While her salwar kameez was very plain, the actress gave her attire a slay-worthy get-up with an ocean-blue coloured dupatta. Her dupatta featured intricate geometrical prints and the symmetrical black tassles at the border accentuated the eye-catching shawl.

Her jewellery was spot-on and obviously added to her look. Her golden earrings went well with the attire and kudos to her for sporting that nose ring because hardly anyone can pull off a nose ring. We were also bowled over by her hairdo. Jennifer's side-parted brown pigtail complemented perfectly with the ensemble.

Well thanks, Jennifer, for rocking the long-forgotten salwar kameez and your dupatta is to die for. We are much inspired by her ethnic avatar, are you too?