Jennifer Winget Gives Us One Of The Most Refreshing Red Carpet Looks With This Gown Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Jennifer Winget left us speechless with her fashion statement at the Indian Telly Awards 2019. She looked gorgeous in her simple Mystical Berry gown, which came from Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika. It was a total spring-worthy number and one of the most refreshing outfits we have seen on the red carpet.

So, Jennifer wore a halter-necked crepe attire that was accentuated by knotted and jersey-draped bodysuit and the thick crepe skirt was hand embellished using glass beads and custom cut sequins. The attire was enhanced by a meticulous sprinkle of floral accents and Jennifer paired her ensemble with shiny heels, which went well with her attire.

She accessorised her look with delicate chandelier earrings, an exquisite bangle, and a statement ring. Her jewellery came from Gehna Jewellers. The makeup was dewy with a bronzer effect and marked by a pink lip shade and subtle complementing eye shadow. The side-parted bun upped her style quotient and completed her glam avatar. So, what do you think about Jennifer Winget's style and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.