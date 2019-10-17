Jennifer Winget Leaves Us Speechless With Her Recent Photoshoot In A Black Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

If there is one television actress who has amazed us with her acting prowess, that's Jennifer Winget. However, apart from her fine acting, Jennifer Winget also has keen fashion sense. Recently, Jennifer took to her Instagram feed to share a couple of pictures from the photoshoot, which are intense. The photoshoot is for her serial, Beyhadh 2 and the shoot has her slaying in a black outfit. So, let us take a look at her outfit and decode it.

So, for her photoshoot, Jennifer Winget is seen in a sleeveless plunging neckline sequinned bodycon black mini dress, which came from Label D by Dimple Shroff. Styled by Kareen Parwani, she paired her dress with a matching sequinned net cape. Her cape featured feathers at the back, which added a dramatic touch to her attire. The actress ditched accessories and let her feisty look do all the talking.

She upped her look with silver nail lacquer. The actress left her mid-parted streaked messy tresses loose, which enhanced the bold effect.. Her makeup game was also strong. She sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. With minimal base marked by kohled eyes, heavy mascara, dark eye shadow, and pink lip shade, she spruced up her look.

After looking at this look of Jennifer Winget's, we are extremely eager to see her once again, playing the role of Maya in the second season of Beyhadh. Jennifer absolutely stunned us with her black dress.'

What do you have to say about her mini dress and her intense look? Do let us know in the comment section.

All Pic credits: Jennifer Winget