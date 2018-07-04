Subscribe to Boldsky
Jennifer Winget Could Easily Inspire A Painting In This Ethnic Look

Jennifer Winget fashion

Jennifer Winget has completely mesmerised us. A small-screen diva but with more ardent fan following than most of the Bollywood actresses, Jennifer is an inspiration. This actress is only getting better with time and we have a strong feeling that we will see her in big production houses movies. She has impressed us with not only her acting skills but also her superb fashion sense.

Recently, her pose and her attire caught our attention and we couldn't stop ourselves from staring at her. Jennifer took to her social media to share this picture that has killed the internet. She captioned her pic as, "First, you dream of a painting...then you go ahead and paint your dream", which we thought was so appropriate with her supporting image.

So, she widened her arms as if she has conquered the harsh world of tinsel town. Well, we can only say that she is gradually doing it.

Jennifer Winget traditional look

And she gazed up in the sky and looked nothing short of a masterpiece painting. She wore a floor-length black-hued anarkali that we can safely say is our outstanding outfit of the day. She also proved to us that there is no other hue that can be as mystifying and stunning as black. Her half-sleeved anarkali was accentuated by cape-like sleeves and added an alluring effect to her outfit.

The anarkali featured a structured bodice and a flared skirt. It was adorned with enormous golden embellished flowers on the blouse.

She sensibly made a bun to enhance her look and teamed her anarkali with ethnic earrings. Her makeup was light and highlighted by black smoky eyes.

So, we are totally floored by Jennifer Winget. Are you too? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Read more about: fashion bollywood jennifer winget
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 16:22 [IST]
