Jennifer Winget Looked Every Inch Sexy As She Won The Best Actress Award

Tinsel town's sweetheart Jennifer Winget is ruling our hearts like no other. She has won a lot of appreciation for her performance in the hit TV series, 'Bepannah', and she was honoured with the Gold Awards 2018. Yes, the very gorgeous Jennifer won the well-deserved Best Actress award and made us all proud.

For the glorious occasion, she donned an all-dark blue attire that left us breathless. Well, when is she not well dressed? So, the lady sported a fusion wear that consisted of a sexy blouse and a sari-like draped attire. Her outfit was a cross between a sari and a gown. It blended traditional with modern and Jennifer pulled it off with a lot of aplomb and grace.

We loved the silver tassels on her blouse and the fringes at the end of her blouse made her ensemble seem so dramatic. It was a pretty revealing fusion outfit and the sari-inspired part of it was plain and ruffled, particularly her pallu. With that, Jennifer had the mercury rising in Mumbai monsoons.

She accessorised her look with rings and statement earrings that were certainly hard to miss. Her pencil heels were drool worthy and they accentuated her hot look. Kudos to her makeup artist for keeping her makeup nude and mostly natural. Her puffed hair was a bit curled and that completed her look.

Yes, Jennifer Winget certainly looked like a dream and we couldn't stop looking at her. What do you think, wasn't she out of the world?