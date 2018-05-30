Top Style Goals From The B'Day Girl Jennifer Winget

Stylish and sophisticated, the 'Bepannah' star Jennifer Winget turned 33 today and well, we must say that she is only getting sexier with age. One of the most desirable leading ladies in the tinsel town, Jennifer's fashion sense has evolved tremendously and she very often reserves her place in the best dressed list.

The best part about her is that she can pull off any attire. And on top of that, Jennifer never looks uncomfortable. She has her social media feed filled with her donning everything - right from bikini to traditional attires.

Jennifer loves dressing up and we are so much in awe of her dress sense. On her birthday, we have for you some of her best looks. Take a look.