Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Top Style Goals From The B'Day Girl Jennifer Winget

By Devika
Jennifer Winget birthday

Stylish and sophisticated, the 'Bepannah' star Jennifer Winget turned 33 today and well, we must say that she is only getting sexier with age. One of the most desirable leading ladies in the tinsel town, Jennifer's fashion sense has evolved tremendously and she very often reserves her place in the best dressed list.

The best part about her is that she can pull off any attire. And on top of that, Jennifer never looks uncomfortable. She has her social media feed filled with her donning everything - right from bikini to traditional attires.

Jennifer loves dressing up and we are so much in awe of her dress sense. On her birthday, we have for you some of her best looks. Take a look.

Jennifer Winget birthday
Jennifer Winget birthday
Jennifer Winget birthday
Jennifer Winget birthday
Jennifer Winget birthday

Related Articles

    Read more about: fashion bollywood
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 11:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 30, 2018
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue