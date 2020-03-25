ENGLISH

    Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Her Traditional Look From The Upcoming Song, Genda Phool

    Be it on-screen or off-screen, Jacqueline Fernandez is one of those actresses in the Bollywood industry whose charming personality and gorgeous looks has always caught our attention. From ethnic to western, the actress looks phenomenal in each attire of hers. As Jacqueline and rapper Badshah's new song titled Genda Phool is all set to release tomorrow, the diva recently took to her Instagram handle to share the first look of the song. In the picture, the Race 3 actress is seen dressed in a traditional saree with matching jewellery. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    So, Jacqueline Fernandez sported a white saree, which was accentuated by golden pallu with red border. She draped the pallu over her shoulder and paired her saree with a half-sleeved plunging neckline red blouse. The sleeves of her blouse featured intricate white prints. Jacqueline's jewellery game was also strong. The Judwaa 2 actress upped her traditional avatar with a pair of gold-toned jhumkis, heavy choker, plunging necklace, rings, red bangles, and golden kadas. The henna-adorned hands enhanced her look.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, pink-hued shiny eye shadow, on-point red bindi, highlighted cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Attack actress let loose her side-parted heavy curls.

    With traditional saree of hers, Jacqueline Fernandez gave major fashion goals for festive events. What do you think about her look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Jacqueline Fernandez

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 18:15 [IST]
