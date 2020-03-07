Just In
- 2 hrs ago 9 Side Effects Of Having High Doses Of Vitamin D
-
- 3 hrs ago 10 Incredible Foods To Balance Hormones
- 3 hrs ago Holi 2020: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif And Others Have Holi Fashion Goals For Us
- 4 hrs ago Instagram Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Karisma Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Shruti Haasan And More
Don't Miss
- Movies Ramesh Aravind Starrer Shivaji Surathkal To Get A Sequel, Director Akash Srivatsa Confirms
- Sports ISL: ATK vs Bengaluru FC preview, Where to watch, live streaming: ATK looking for turnaround against Bengaluru FC
- News SC rejects Nirbhaya convict Mukesh Singh's plea seeking urgent hearing on Monday
- Technology AGR Dues: Vodafone-Idea Might Pay Rs.3,500 Crore To The Government Soon
- Finance IndiGo Forgoes Cancelling, Rescheduling Charges On Bookings Till 31 March
- Automobiles New Bajaj Dominar 250 Teaser Video Released Ahead Of Launch: Watch It Here!
- Education Top 10 Women's Day Inspirational Quotes For Students
- Travel Women's Day Special : Beginner Backpacking Tips For Women
Holi 2020: Isha Ambani's Floral Attire Is One Of The Prettiest Traditional Outfits Ever
Isha Ambani gave us one of the most beautiful fashion moments at her holi party, which was graced by celebs including Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, and more. She wore a beautiful and classy ethnic outfit that we so loved. With this outfit of hers, Isha Ambani gave us a fashion goal. So, let's decode her attire and look.
So, Isha Ambani donned a pristine white traditional attire by Picchika by Urvashi Sethi. It was a custom-made ensemble that was sleeveless and consisted of a long kurta. It was a custom hand-painted spice colour bougainville ensemble that was accentuated by yellow and pink floral accents. The matching light-weight dupatta enhanced her attire. Isha's attire was ideal for festive and light occasions. It also made for an excellent office wear.
Styled by Ami Patel, she paired her attire with embellished Needledust juttis that went well with her attire. She accessorised her look with hoop earrings that spruced up her avatar. Her makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The light eye makeup notched up her look. The side-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Isha Ambani's attire and look? Let us know that.
Source: Ami Patel's Instagram