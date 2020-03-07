Holi 2020: Isha Ambani's Floral Attire Is One Of The Prettiest Traditional Outfits Ever Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Isha Ambani gave us one of the most beautiful fashion moments at her holi party, which was graced by celebs including Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, and more. She wore a beautiful and classy ethnic outfit that we so loved. With this outfit of hers, Isha Ambani gave us a fashion goal. So, let's decode her attire and look.

So, Isha Ambani donned a pristine white traditional attire by Picchika by Urvashi Sethi. It was a custom-made ensemble that was sleeveless and consisted of a long kurta. It was a custom hand-painted spice colour bougainville ensemble that was accentuated by yellow and pink floral accents. The matching light-weight dupatta enhanced her attire. Isha's attire was ideal for festive and light occasions. It also made for an excellent office wear.

Styled by Ami Patel, she paired her attire with embellished Needledust juttis that went well with her attire. She accessorised her look with hoop earrings that spruced up her avatar. Her makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The light eye makeup notched up her look. The side-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Isha Ambani's attire and look? Let us know that.

Source: Ami Patel's Instagram