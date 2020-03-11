Jacqueline Fernandez’s Printed Ivory Lehenga Is What You Need To Save For Next Year's Holi Fest Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Holi 2020 was all about fun, laughter, and myriad colours of happiness. While we stepped out to play with colours with our family and friends, there were also some Bollywood celebrities, who not just graced the city's hottest holi events but also played with hues, and gave us major holi fashion goals.

Yesterday, Jacqueline Fernandez attended the Zoom Holi Fest 2020 in an ivory printed lehenga and looked extremely beautiful. The diva just took our heart away as she twirled around in her pretty lehenga. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, for the holi fest, Jacqueline Fernandez opted for an ivory printed lehenga by Punit Balana and looked gorgeous. Her lehenga featured black dotted prints and multi-hued striped border. Styled by Chandini Whabi, she paired it with a sleeveless V-shaped neckline choli, which was accentuated by red floral and green leaves embroidery. The Race 3 actress matched her attire with the same embroidered waist bag that featured pom-poms. The striped dupatta enhanced her look. She accessorised her look with silver-toned jhumkis from Curio Cottage that featured green pearls detailing. The diva further upped her look with matching ring, bangle, and maroon nail paint.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Jacqueline slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade went well with her look. She also had a whiff of pink gulaal on her cheekbones. The actress let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses.

Jacqueline Fernandez looked phenomenal in her ivory attire. What do you think about her holi outfit? Do let us know in the comment section.

