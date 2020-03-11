ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jacqueline Fernandez’s Printed Ivory Lehenga Is What You Need To Save For Next Year's Holi Fest

    By
    |

    Holi 2020 was all about fun, laughter, and myriad colours of happiness. While we stepped out to play with colours with our family and friends, there were also some Bollywood celebrities, who not just graced the city's hottest holi events but also played with hues, and gave us major holi fashion goals.

    Yesterday, Jacqueline Fernandez attended the Zoom Holi Fest 2020 in an ivory printed lehenga and looked extremely beautiful. The diva just took our heart away as she twirled around in her pretty lehenga. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    So, for the holi fest, Jacqueline Fernandez opted for an ivory printed lehenga by Punit Balana and looked gorgeous. Her lehenga featured black dotted prints and multi-hued striped border. Styled by Chandini Whabi, she paired it with a sleeveless V-shaped neckline choli, which was accentuated by red floral and green leaves embroidery. The Race 3 actress matched her attire with the same embroidered waist bag that featured pom-poms. The striped dupatta enhanced her look. She accessorised her look with silver-toned jhumkis from Curio Cottage that featured green pearls detailing. The diva further upped her look with matching ring, bangle, and maroon nail paint.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Jacqueline slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade went well with her look. She also had a whiff of pink gulaal on her cheekbones. The actress let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses.

    Jacqueline Fernandez looked phenomenal in her ivory attire. What do you think about her holi outfit? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Holi 2020: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif And Others Have Holi Fashion Goals For Us

    Holi 2020: Isha Ambani's Floral Attire Is One Of The Prettiest Traditional Outfits Ever

    READ MORE ON CELEB FASHION

    More JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ News

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 11:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue