Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Like A Ray Of Sunshine In A Lovely Printed Bright Yellow Midi Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez always wins us with heri charming personality. She has not just impressed us with her acting prowess and dance moves but has also given us many gorgeous statements in her fashionable outfits. Recently, the actress shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram feed, where she flanted a lovely yellow dress. Jacqueline looked like a ray of sunshine in her pretty dress. So, let us take a close look at her dress and decode it.

So, Jacqueline Fernandez donned a puffed-sleeved strapless yellow midi, which came from Dubai-based Fashion House, Marmar Halim. Styled by Chandini Whabi, her bodycon dress was accentuated by white dots that enhanced her attire. She paired her midi with a pair of transparent-strapped nude-hued heels from the label Ego. The Attack actress accessorised her look with a pair of hoops and multiple rings by Renu Oberoi and Mahesh Notandass Fine jewellery. Jacqueline also carried a brown-hued small handbag from the label By Far that upped her look.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, mascara, black eyeliner, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva pulled back her highlighted tresses into a low ponytail with side bangs.

We absolutely loved Jacqueline Fernandez's yellow dress and she looked extremely beautiful as she gave a lot of adorable poses. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.