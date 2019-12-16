Jacqueline Fernandez Stuns Us With Her Red Gown At The Porsche India Launch Event Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Jacqueline Fernandez recently graced the Porsche's Cayenne Coupé Indian launch. With her outfit, the Drive actress twinned with the lava orange colour of the car. She looked stunning and gave us an outfit goal for the grand events. It was a Shantanu & Nikhil X Porsche event and Jacqueline's attire was designed by the designer duo. Let's decode her attire and look.

So, Jacqueline wore a gorgeous gown that was off-shouldered. It featured a textured bodice and a skirt with flared silhouette. The outfit was stunning and it was pleated. Her attire also featured a matching cape. It was a dramatic number and Jacqueline Fernandez pulled off her gown with a lot of aplomb. The styling was also impressively done. Apart from her ensemble, her palm accessory was also goal-giving. So, Jacqueline wore a statement bracelet and ring jewellery, which left us stunned.

As for her makeup, it was notched up by deep red lip shade and side-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Jacqueline Fernandez looked a class apart. So, what do you think about her ensemble and look? Let us know that in the comment section.