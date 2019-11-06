ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jacqueline Fernandez's Red Lehenga From Her Photoshoot Is What Bridal Dreams Are Made Of

    By
    |

    Jacqueline Fernandez's Elle India photoshoot was in the cobbled street of Istanbul, Turkey. The actress, who recently made foray into the webseries space with Netflix series, Drive, was a vision to behold in her red lehenga. Her attire was magnificent and her styling was done to perfection by Elle's Malini Banerji. So, let's decode her ethnic attire and look.

    View this post on Instagram

    Our November cover star @jacquelinef143 chats with longtime friend @sonamkapoor on the importance of being earnest, the power of discipline and always, always having a back-up plan. . On @jacquelinef143: Silk blouse, organza lehenga, both @anitadongre. Suede and vinyl heels, @lynindia.official. Gold-plated, sterling silver and crystal earrings, gold-plated, sterling silver and crystal necklace, gold-plated, sterling silver and crystal bracelet; all, #AnitaDongreSilverJewellery. Gold and diamond ring, Fernandez’s own . Editor-in-chief: @supriya.dravid Photographer: @emreguven Styling: @malini_banerji Writer: @sonamkapoor Hair and makeup: @shaanmu / @sparkletalents Design realisation: @prashish_moore Assisted by: @pujarinighosh, @tejaswinisinha (styling); @aishh_b (intern) Special thanks to: @goturkey, @pepper_diaries and @nikkikomal Location: Galata Bridge . #GoTurkey #Istanbul #ELLENovember #JacquelineFernandez #Bollywood #Celebrity

    A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia) on

    Jacqueline's red-hued ensemble was designed by none other than Anita Dongre. Her attire consisted of a silk blouse and organza skirt, and she paired it with subtly-done tulle dupatta. Yes, there was a lot of fabric play in her wedding-perfect outfit. We absolutely loved the intricate floral work on her voluminous skirt. That was some sophisticated traditional attire and Jacqueline Fernandez looked like a dream in it. Jacqueline teamed her red attire with suede and vinyl heels from LYN.

    View this post on Instagram

    Scarlet Fever. Catch @jacquelinef143 in our November issue. . On @jacquelinef143: Silk blouse, organza lehenga and tulle dupatta, @anitadongre. Gold-plated, sterling silver and crystal earrings, gold-plated, sterling silver and crystal necklace, gold-plated, sterling silver and crystal bracelet; all, #AnitaDongreSilverJewellery. . Editor-in-chief: @supriya.dravid Photographer: @emreguven Styling: @malini_banerji Writer: @sonamkapoor Hair and makeup: @shaanmu / @sparkletalents Assisted by: @pujarinighosh, @tejaswinisinha (styling); @aishh_b (intern) Special thanks to: @goturkey, @pepper_diaries and @nikkikomal Location: Grand Bazaar . #GoTurkey #Istanbul #ELLENovember #JacquelineFernandez #Bollywood #Celebrity

    A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia) on

    However, it was not just her ensemble but also her jewellery that elevated and completed her look. Her jewellery too came from Anita Dongre's brand. Her jewelled pieces were crafted out of sterling silver, gold-plate, and crystals. Adding to that, Jacqueline also wore a statement diamond and gold ring, which was her own. Her makeup balanced her elaborate outfit and jewellery look. So, matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and kohl with a touch of eye shadow highlighted her look. The puffed backcombed tresses were partly-tied and gave her look a romantic touch.

    View this post on Instagram

    “I know who I am. You keep your close friends close and they know who you are and you do your work. At the end of the day, that’s what is most important,” says our November cover star @jacquelinef143. . On @jacquelinef143: Silk blouse, organza lehenga and tulle dupatta, @anitadongre. Gold-plated, sterling silver and crystal earrings, gold-plated, sterling silver and crystal necklace, gold-plated, sterling silver and crystal bracelet; all, #AnitaDongreSilverJewellery. Gold and diamond ring, Fernandez’s own. . Editor-in-chief: @supriya.dravid Photographer: @emreguven Styling: @malini_banerji Writer: @sonamkapoor Hair and makeup: @shaanmu / @sparkletalents Assisted by: @pujarinighosh, @tejaswinisinha (styling); @aishh_b (intern) Special thanks to: @goturkey, @pepper_diaries and @nikkikomal Location: Grand Bazaar . #GoTurkey #Istanbul #ELLENovember #JacquelineFernandez #Bollywood #Celebrity

    A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia) on

    So, what do you think about Jacqueline Fernandez's Elle cover photoshoot? Let us know that.

    More JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ News

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 18:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 6, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue