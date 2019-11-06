Just In
Jacqueline Fernandez's Red Lehenga From Her Photoshoot Is What Bridal Dreams Are Made Of
Jacqueline Fernandez's Elle India photoshoot was in the cobbled street of Istanbul, Turkey. The actress, who recently made foray into the webseries space with Netflix series, Drive, was a vision to behold in her red lehenga. Her attire was magnificent and her styling was done to perfection by Elle's Malini Banerji. So, let's decode her ethnic attire and look.
On @jacquelinef143: Silk blouse, organza lehenga, both @anitadongre. Suede and vinyl heels, @lynindia.official. Gold-plated, sterling silver and crystal earrings, gold-plated, sterling silver and crystal necklace, gold-plated, sterling silver and crystal bracelet; all, #AnitaDongreSilverJewellery. Gold and diamond ring, Fernandez's own
Jacqueline's red-hued ensemble was designed by none other than Anita Dongre. Her attire consisted of a silk blouse and organza skirt, and she paired it with subtly-done tulle dupatta. Yes, there was a lot of fabric play in her wedding-perfect outfit. We absolutely loved the intricate floral work on her voluminous skirt. That was some sophisticated traditional attire and Jacqueline Fernandez looked like a dream in it. Jacqueline teamed her red attire with suede and vinyl heels from LYN.
On @jacquelinef143: Silk blouse, organza lehenga and tulle dupatta, @anitadongre. Gold-plated, sterling silver and crystal earrings, gold-plated, sterling silver and crystal necklace, gold-plated, sterling silver and crystal bracelet; all, #AnitaDongreSilverJewellery.
However, it was not just her ensemble but also her jewellery that elevated and completed her look. Her jewellery too came from Anita Dongre's brand. Her jewelled pieces were crafted out of sterling silver, gold-plate, and crystals. Adding to that, Jacqueline also wore a statement diamond and gold ring, which was her own. Her makeup balanced her elaborate outfit and jewellery look. So, matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and kohl with a touch of eye shadow highlighted her look. The puffed backcombed tresses were partly-tied and gave her look a romantic touch.
"I know who I am. You keep your close friends close and they know who you are and you do your work. At the end of the day, that's what is most important," says our November cover star @jacquelinef143.
So, what do you think about Jacqueline Fernandez's Elle cover photoshoot? Let us know that.