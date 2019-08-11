Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: Her Modern Wedding Wear Closet Decoded Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Jacqueline Fernandez has been giving us major vacation goals. The actress celebrates her birthday today and on her birthday, we celebrate Jacqueline as a fashion icon. Her fashion sense is fun, peppy, and fabulous. However, sometimes she gives us intense fashion moments too. Jacqueline has also given us a lot of wedding wear goals. So, come wedding season this year, you can take inspiration from Jacqueline Fernandez.

The Strapless Sari

So, what is a strapless sari? Well, strapless or an off-shouldered sari means a sari with no straps in the blouse and though it is a bold number but Jacqueline proved to us that it can be better than a gown particularly when it comes to attending cocktails or reception party. She wore this intricately embellished pristine white Manish Malhotra sari that came alive with intricate embroidery and jewelled tones. She carried an embellished purse with her and accessorised her look with statement danglers. The makeup was enhanced by a light pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

The Multi-Hued Lehenga

Jacqueline Fernandez's multi-hued lehenga was by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and she wore it for a wedding function of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. She wore a multi-coloured lehenga that featured a series of vibrant patterns in the shades of pink, blue, yellow, purple, and more. She draped a sheer light pink multi-hued dupatta with her ensemble that notched up her look. Jacqueline accessorised her look with intricate earrings. The makeup was highlighted by a pink eye shadow and the braid hairdo completed her look.

The Grey Lehenga

One of Jacqueline Fernandez's favourite designers seems to be Manish Malhotra as she wore a Manish Malhotra lehenga once again at the pre-wedding bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Now, who wears grey to the wedding but Jacqueline with this gorgeous lehenga showed us that every colour is special. Her lehenga came from the Zween couture collection of the designer and it was a fossil grey and mirror lehenga. It was an embellished number and Jacqueline Fernandez upped her look with a deep red lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept sleek tresses completed her look. She carried a matching potli bag and wore dazzling earrings.

The White Embellished Lehenga

Designed by Manish Malhotra, this lehenga of Jacqueline's was a sartorial delight. Her lehenga was dipped in an ivory hue and notched up by meticulously-done floral embellished details. The border of her voluminous skirt was painstakingly done and she draped a light complementing dupatta with her attire. This time, she accessorised her look with a heavy maang tikka and delicate studs. The makeup was marked by rani pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The wavy tresses cascaded gently and that rounded out her pretty avatar.

The Reception Sari

For Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception, Jacqueline draped a Tarun Tahiliani sari. She looked a class apart in her sari that was soft golden-hued and elaborated by fine threadwork. Jacqueline Fernandez teamed her sari with a sheer embellished blouse, which featured intricate work on the neckline area. Her sari was exquisite and she accessorised her look with delicate studs. The makeup was accentuated by a pink lip shade and the middle-parted sleek tresses wrapped up her look.

The Pretty Pink Lehenga

For Sonam Kapoor's wedding function, Jacqueline wore a beautiful pink lehenga. It was a summer-perfect lehenga and was splashed in a hot pink hue that was by Anita Dongre. Her lehenga featured a structured blouse and voluminous skirt. It was adorned with floral prints and a crisp dupatta. Jacqueline's look was minimally done with sparkly bangles and dazzling earrings. The makeup was marked by a light pink lip shade and a silver bindi. Jacqueline's look was spruced up by a side-parted braid.

Happy birthday, Jacqueline Fernandez!