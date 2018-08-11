Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: The Diva With A Very Strong Style Sense

Sri Lankan model and actress, Jacqueline Fernandez is an outsider to the Bollywood film industry but she has worked her way up in the unforgiving industry. 'Aladin' might have been her debut movie but it was 'Murder 2', which won her appreciation. Thereon, the audience started seeing her as an actress in a truly literal sense of it.

However, Jacqueline has not only wooed the audience with her acting skills but also has made a mark in the fashion world. She is witty, she is expressive, and she is certainly fashionable. Her fashion game is diverse but it is mostly trendy. Jacqueline mostly wears whatever is latest and she never fails on the fashion front. Her style sense is strong and as vivacious as her personality.

Jacqueline has a very carefully curated wardrobe. She mostly wears gowns and saris but sometimes she also slips into casuals.

On her birthday, here are some of her style moments.