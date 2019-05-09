ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Huma Qureshi Jazzed Up Her Simple Outfit With Shiny Shoes And Quirky Bag

    By
    |
    Huma Qureshi Fashion

    Huma Qureshi's street-style look was pretty humble. She wore something that some of us must have sported too at some point. However, it was her side bag and shoes, which truly caught our attention and jazzed up her simple avatar. We thought those add-ons were absolutely worth investing in. Let's take a look at her style statement.

    The diva, who will be seen at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival once again, was spotted in a smart denim shirt with folded sleeves and she colour-blocked it with black tights. It was a wonderful combination and something that we could wear on almost any casual occasion. However, Huma didn't leave us bored her because of the extra teaming.

    Huma Qureshi Style

    We were stunned to see her shoes, which were luminescent and perfect for parties, where you have to hit the dance floor. The shoes were splashed in the metallic shades of black and blue, so it complemented her attire. Also, she paid tribute to the legendary late designer, Karl Lagerfeld by carrying a Fendi bag with Lagerfeld's caricature embossed on it. The actress accessorised her look with a chic watch and her makeup was nude-toned. The middle-parted tresses completed her look. So, how did you find Huma Qureshi's look?

    Story first published: Thursday, May 9, 2019, 11:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 9, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue