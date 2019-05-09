Huma Qureshi Jazzed Up Her Simple Outfit With Shiny Shoes And Quirky Bag Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Huma Qureshi's street-style look was pretty humble. She wore something that some of us must have sported too at some point. However, it was her side bag and shoes, which truly caught our attention and jazzed up her simple avatar. We thought those add-ons were absolutely worth investing in. Let's take a look at her style statement.

The diva, who will be seen at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival once again, was spotted in a smart denim shirt with folded sleeves and she colour-blocked it with black tights. It was a wonderful combination and something that we could wear on almost any casual occasion. However, Huma didn't leave us bored her because of the extra teaming.

We were stunned to see her shoes, which were luminescent and perfect for parties, where you have to hit the dance floor. The shoes were splashed in the metallic shades of black and blue, so it complemented her attire. Also, she paid tribute to the legendary late designer, Karl Lagerfeld by carrying a Fendi bag with Lagerfeld's caricature embossed on it. The actress accessorised her look with a chic watch and her makeup was nude-toned. The middle-parted tresses completed her look. So, how did you find Huma Qureshi's look?