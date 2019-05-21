ENGLISH

    So Divine! Huma Qureshi Surprises In A Timeless & Modern White Sari At Cannes 2019

    PC: Frozen Pixel Studios

    Not just Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi also draped a white sari at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. Her sari was designed by Gaurav Gupta and her attire reflected the traditional aesthetics and modern interpretations too. She seemed straight out of a highly literary Indian novel. There was something so poetic and refreshing about her ensemble. The styling by Ayesha Amin Nigam neared perfection. Let's decode her attire and look.

    PC: Frozen Pixel Studios

    Huma looked flawless in her sari, which was a slight departure from the designer's signature futuristic design sensibilities. It seemed more old-school and reminded us of our strong fashion roots and heritage. It was a lightweight sari, which boasted minimalism and gave a feel of cottony clouds. She teamed it with an angular-cut white blouse and this whole look radiated soothing vibes. However, Huma's attire did have a whiff of modernity and drama. The razor-sharp short shrug added to the contrast. Her sheer shrug boasted chikankari work and the intricate embellishment in silver notched up her shrug jacket.

    PC: Frozen Pixel Studios

    The prolific actress wore minimal yet classy jewellery, which came from Fabergé. The statement emerald ring and the complementing earrings made her look a class apart and timeless. The makeup was nude-toned and enhanced by a matte pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The messy ponytail completed her ethnic avatar. Huma Qureshi looked like a dream. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 17:35 [IST]
