Happy Birthday Nithya Menen: Wow Outfits Of The Actress Which Proved She Has Versatile Fashion Sense Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 8 April 1988, South and Bollywood actress Nithya Menen has impressed us not just on-screen but off-screen too. From events to promotional rounds, the diva has left no stone unturned in putting her best fashion foot forward. Be it ethnic or western, her each outfit is worth-watching and inspiring. As Nithya turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of her best outfits, which proved she is one of the most versatile actresses in the town.

Nithya Menen In Yellow Kurti And Brown Skirt

At Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020, Nithya Menen walked the ramp as a showstopper for the label Kaveri sporting a pretty ethnic attire. Her outfit consisted of a quarter-sleeved V-shaped neckline yellow-hued short kurti, which was accentuated by hand-embroidered floral patterns. The sleeves of her kurti was exaggerated by circular flounce that added stylish quotient. The Mission Mangal actress paired her kurti with a brownish-white hued voluminous skirt that featured ruffled layers. She completed her look with matching dupatta and accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and choker. Slight contouring marked by kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The actress let loose her curled tresses.

Nithya Menen In A Pink Suit

Nithya Menen donned a pretty pink suit by Rehana Basheer and looked beyond beautiful. Her suit consisted of a quarter-sleeved round-collar full-length flared kurti, which was accentuated by silver prints. She draped the matching dupatta in a modern-style that featured embellished border. The OK Kanmani actress completed her look with a pair of sandals and upped her ethnic look with a silver-toned ring. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Nithya let loose her statement curly tresses.

Nithya Menen In A Brown Pantsuit

Nithya Menen sported a brown pantsuit, which came from the label D-tale. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved long-lapel open front blazer and matching high-waist pants. She wore a printed black top underneath the blazer and upped her look with silver-toned hoops. Filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and light-pink lip shade rounded out her look. The Pyscho actress let loose her statement tresses.

Nithya Menen In A Dual-Toned Ensemble

For the closing ceremony of IFFI 2019, Nithya Menen opted for an eye-catching dual-toned ensemble from the label D-tale. Her outfit consisted of a full-sleeved sweetheart-neckline green peplum kurti, which featured floral embroidery on the shoulder, multi-hued stripes on the sleeves, and sharp pleats at the hem. She teamed it up with matching flared bottoms and draped a beautiful red-hued printed dupatta. The 100 Days Of Love actress completed her look with nude-toned sandals and accessorised her look with metallic jhumkis. Nithya pulled back her side-parted tresses into a messy hairdo and wrapped her look with kohled eyes and pink lip shade.

Nithya Menen In A Red Pantsuit

At IFFI 2019, Nithya Menen looked a class apart in a red-hued pantsuit, which came from the label Nauman Piyarji. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved black-hued collar single-breasted one-buttoned blazer, that featured side pockets. She paired it with matching ankle-length pants that had side slits and completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels. Perfect base marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and red lip tint enhanced her look. Nithya left her mid-parted curly tresses loose.

We absolutely loved all these outfits of Nithya Menen. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Nithya Menen!

Pic Credits: Nithya Menen

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela Steals Our Attention With Her Stunning Photoshoot In Black Dress And Dazzling Hairdo

READ MORE ON CELEB FASHION