ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Nithya Menen’s Ethnic Attire Is Perfect For Bestie’s Sangeet

    By
    |

    Nithya Menen turned showstopper for the label Kaveri on day four of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. The actress looked extremely beautiful as she walked the ramp in an ethnic attire. It was a yellow and brownish-white hued outfit.. This outfit of Nithya's seemed perfect for bestie's sangeet. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    So, Nithya Menen donned a three-fourth-sleeved flared yellow-hued short kurti. Her kurti was accentuated by hand-painted floral patterns and stylish-cut border. The sleeves of her beautiful kurti were exaggerated by loose circular flounce. She teamed her kurti with a brownish-white hued voluminous skirt, which featured ruffled layers. The actress completed her look with amatching dupatta and looked gorgeous. She upped her ethnic look with a pair of earrings and silver-toned choker neckpiece.

    On the makeup front, minimal base and slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade went well with her look. Nithya let loose her lovey curled tresses, which were enhanced by colourful highlights.

    Nithya Menen absolutely rocked the ramp with her ethnic attire. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

    More LFW SR2020 News

    Story first published: Sunday, February 16, 2020, 12:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 16, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue