Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Nithya Menen’s Ethnic Attire Is Perfect For Bestie’s Sangeet
Nithya Menen turned showstopper for the label Kaveri on day four of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. The actress looked extremely beautiful as she walked the ramp in an ethnic attire. It was a yellow and brownish-white hued outfit.. This outfit of Nithya's seemed perfect for bestie's sangeet. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.
So, Nithya Menen donned a three-fourth-sleeved flared yellow-hued short kurti. Her kurti was accentuated by hand-painted floral patterns and stylish-cut border. The sleeves of her beautiful kurti were exaggerated by loose circular flounce. She teamed her kurti with a brownish-white hued voluminous skirt, which featured ruffled layers. The actress completed her look with amatching dupatta and looked gorgeous. She upped her ethnic look with a pair of earrings and silver-toned choker neckpiece.
On the makeup front, minimal base and slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade went well with her look. Nithya let loose her lovey curled tresses, which were enhanced by colourful highlights.
Nithya Menen absolutely rocked the ramp with her ethnic attire. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.