Birthday Special: Five Times Parineeti Chopra Nailed The Casual Fashion Look With Her Classy Outfits

Born on 22nd October 1988, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has not only entertained us with her acting prowess but has also won hearts with her charming personality and amazing fashion sense. Though the actress looks stunning in both ethnics and dramatic outfits but her go-to casual looks are what inspire us the most. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will find that Kesari actress often sports casual outfits, which are perfect to flaunt on daily basis.

So, as Parineeti Chopra rings in her birthday today, let us decode some of her best casual outfits and take some fashion goals from the beautiful lady.

Parineeti Chopra In Jeans, T-shirt And Grey Blazer

Parineeti Chopra donned a round-collar tucked-in white t-shirt by Topshop, which was accentuated by embroidered quote and graphic image. She teamed it with high-rise ankle-length sky blue Zara's denim jeans. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she paired her t-shirt with a full-sleeved V-neck grey checkered blazer by Massimo Dutti, which was enhanced by two flap pockets. The Girl On The Train actress completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels. Parineeti left her mid-parted curly tresses loose and upped her look with filled brows, smokey eyes, light eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

Parineeti Chopra In A Denim-on-Denim Look

For one of the promotional rounds of Namaste England, Parineeti Chopra sported denims from head to toe. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she wore a classic collar rolled-up sleeves tucked-in light blue denim shirt, which was accentuated by two flap pockets. The Saina actress paired her shirt with a pair of high-rise plain dark-shade flared jeans. She completed her look with a pair of flats and accessorised her look with gold-toned ring. Parineeti painted her nails white. She left her side-parted wavy tresses loose. Filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, and red lip shade rounded out her look.

Parineeti Chopra In A Top And Denim Skirt

Parineeti Chopra donned a full-sleeved high-neck round-collar plain black tucked-in top. The sleeves of her top were enhanced by a broad white single vertical stripe. Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, she teamed it with slim fit blue denim skirt, which was marked by a thigh-high front slit. Parineeti completed her look with a pair of black sandals and spruced up her look with black nail lacquer. She left her mid-parted shoulder-length curly tresses loose. Parineeti Chopra slightly contoured her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade upped her look.

Parineeti Chopra In A Red Top And Hot Pants

Parineeti Chopra looked stunning in a half-sleeved round-collar red knotted crop top, which was embroidered with many quoted white boxes. The Jabariya Jodi actress teamed it with plain white hot pants. Her hot pants were enhanced by fray edge. She completed her look with a pair of white flip flops while a wrist watch upped her cool look. Parineeti left her mid-parted wavy tresses loose and spruced up her look with pink lip shade. The green reflectors added a stylish quotient to her look.

Parineeti Chopra In A Blue Coat And Denims

Parineeti Chopra wore a plain white tucked-in top and paired it with ankle-length navy-blue boyfriend jeans. She paired her top with a long-sleeved notch-lapel open front light blue hued long blazer and looked sophisticated. Her blazer consisted of two flap pockets. The Ishaqzaade actress completed her look with a little darker shade blue pointed heels. Parineeti also carried a Fendi Roma's large black bag. She left her side-parted wavy tresses loose and elevated her look with filled brows, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

So, ladies, if you are looking for some classy casual outfits to flaunt, take a peek into Parineeti Chopra's fashion wardrobe.

Meanwhile, do not forget to share your opinions on Parineeti Chopra's casual outfits.

We wish you a happy birthday Parineeti Chopra!