Parineeti Chopra Stylishly And Literally Gives Us A White Tiger Moment With Her Pantsuit Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be seen in Netflix's adaptation of The White Tiger opposite Stree actor Rajkummar Rao. While The Sky Is Pink actress is geared up for the shooting, sister Parineeti Chopra quite literally gave us the white tiger moment with her fierce look and all-white outfit. Let's take a close look at her white outfit, which she wore recently.

So, in her latest Instagram post, Parineeti Chopra was seen in a classic white pantsuit by Tommy Hilfiger. Styled by Sanjana Batra, her pantsuit consisted of a full-sleeved notch lapel one-buttoned blazer and matching loose pants. Her attire was accentuated by metallic accents. She completed her look with a pair of golden heels. The actress ditched accessories, which was a good choice as the jewellery-free look elevated her stylish avatar. The Jabariya Jodi actress left her mid-parted streaked wavy tresses loose and messy. Her make-up game was also on-point. She upped her look with minimal base marked by kohled eyes with heavy mascara, soft pink blush, and lip shade.

The actress, who has wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film, The Girl on The Train, looked sophisticated and we are much impressed.

All Pic credits: Parineeti Chopra