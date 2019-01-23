Parineeti Chopra Gave Us Traditional OOTDS At Priyanka And Nick’s Wedding

And we were wondering that what outfits Parineeti Chopra wore at the wedding of her sister, Priyanka. She wore resplendent ensembles, the pictures of which she and her stylist have posted on the social media. Parineeti's ensembles were divine and she looked ethereal. Let's take a look at what she wore at her sibling's wedding festivities.

The one ensemble that really caught our attention was a Falguni Shane Peacock number. The actress donned traditional separates and looked impressive. She wore a structured blouse and voluminous skirt. However, her ensemble was a strict departure from the pastels and floral accents. The embroidery, on the contrary, boasted the traditional sensibilities of the country. She teamed her attire with a lightweight grey dupatta and accessorised her look with a ruby neckpiece from Renu Oberoi. Her makeup was a bit dewy-toned and highlighted by a muted lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept tresses rounded out her look.

Parineeti's ensemble was by Shyamal & Bhumika. She wore a bright red outfit that was full-sleeved and featured a flared skirt. It was a richly embroidered outfit that featured floral accents and had a bright red dupatta tucked inside an embellished belt. It was a dramatic ensemble and Parineeti looked ethereal as ever. She teamed her attire with diamond earrings and the makeup was notched up by a pink lip shade. The side-swept wavy tresses completed her traditional look. The third ensemble of hers was a fusion outfit that was dipped in the shade of ivory and was a cross between symmetrical and asymmetrical. She teamed her attire with a beautifully-printed floral dupatta, which spruced up her fusion look. Parineeti paired her ensemble with printed juttis and wore a delicate pendant neckpiece and dazzling gold earrings to accentuate her avatar. The makeup was natural and refreshing and the side-swept tresses rounded out her look.

She also gave her wedding trousseau a dramatic touch by pairing a three-quarter-sleeved blouse with a voluminous skirt. Her blouse was intricately-patterned with floral accents and the skirt was also enhanced by painstakingly meticulous embellishments. The border was also marked by detailed work and the sheer dupatta came alive with mukaish work and meticulous border. She paired her attire with delicate bangles, intricate jhumkis, and an elaborate choker. The makeup was highlighted by smoky kohl and pink lip shade. The sleek tresses rounded out her look. So, how did you find Parineeti Chopra's outfits and looks? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.